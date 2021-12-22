  • Facebook
    Here's how Shahid Kapoor’s mother reacts to daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor's BOLD pictures

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:06 PM IST
    Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor recently wore a sari without a blouse, and seeing this, Neelima Azim reacted to her bold pictures; take a look
     

    Bollywood actress Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor shared some amazing pictures on her social media account. Mira Kapoor also shared some bold images of wearing a sari without a blouse for a photoshoot. Mira Rajput looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures seen in ethnic wear outfits. 

    In one of the pictures, where Mira is seen in a glorious silk saree with the ornate headpiece, her mother-in-law Neelima Azim comments, "Oh wow gasping" with a fire emoji. Mira is very active on social media always treats her followers with interesting posts.

    The 27-year-old also knows how to deal with trolls and respond to useless criticism. The lehenga set she donned in the pictures is handcrafted bridal couture by Jayanti Reddy.

    The ensemble blends classic and modern aesthetics. Mira incorporated it perfectly with her elegant touch. Also Read: 5 times Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput taught us how to look chic in stylish outfits

    Mira was also seen in a black lehenga with a plunging neckline and tie-front feature and an amazing zardozi work. Mira completed the look with a set of heavyweight necklaces and other stone-studded jewellery items. 

    Mira's photoshoot received much love from netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to shower her with love and praise. 

    Mira Kapoor has a good fashion sense. One of the stylish star wives in Bollywood. Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015 in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. Both are parents to two children, daughter, Misha, and son, Zain.

