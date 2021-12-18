Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were going to get married in 2020. On her birthday, here's looking back at her love story with Ali Fazal. Read to know further about their adorable story.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the cutest and most outspoken pairs in the Bollywood industry. The duo has often created headlines for their bold statements. Fans are waiting for their wedding to take place as they indeed complement one another.

As the actress turns a year older today, here's looking back at her love story. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story is no less than a fairy tale romance as it included a proposal at the Maldives, romance in Venice.

For the first time, the pair had met in 2012 on the sets of their movie Fukrey. Love started brewing for them there as they got connected. Richa had said that the duo were at her home watching Chaplin when she told him, "I love you" and Ali took three months to say it back. The duo became inseparable when they confessed their feelings.

Post keeping their relationship hidden for fice years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took the decision of making it official. They were seen making hand-in-hand appearance at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice, post which they were seen romancing in the city for sometime.



When the actress was once asked about the things she liked about Ali, she had said to Hindustan Times that they were really good friends. They are thick as friends. They started as friends. They started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So their base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that they started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on her alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. They manage all that quite well". The couple was going to marry in 2020, but the wedding got postponed due to the pandemic.


