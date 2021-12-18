  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were going to get married in 2020. On her birthday, here's looking back at her love story with Ali Fazal. Read to know further about their adorable story.
     

    Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the cutest and most outspoken pairs in the Bollywood industry. The duo has often created headlines for their bold statements. Fans are waiting for their wedding to take place as they indeed complement one another.

    As the actress turns a year older today, here's looking back at her love story. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story is no less than a fairy tale romance as it included a proposal at the Maldives, romance in Venice. 

    For the first time, the pair had met in 2012 on the sets of their movie Fukrey. Love started brewing for them there as they got connected. Richa had said that the duo were at her home watching Chaplin when she told him, "I love you" and Ali took three months to say it back. The duo became inseparable when they confessed their feelings.

    Post keeping their relationship hidden for fice years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took the decision of making it official. They were seen making hand-in-hand appearance at the world premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice, post which they were seen romancing in the city for sometime. Also read: Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chadha to bring audience back to cinema halls
     

    When the actress was once asked about the things she liked about Ali, she had said to Hindustan Times that they were really good friends. They are thick as friends. They started as friends.  They started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So their base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that they started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on her alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. They manage all that quite well". The couple was going to marry in 2020, but the wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. Also read: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to get married by the end of 2021? Actress reveals wedding plans
     

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

    Alia Bhatt looks hot in a pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

    I get a kick out of doing new things: Kavita Kaushik RCB

    I get a kick out of doing new things: Kavita Kaushik

    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside

    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video] scj

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]

    Recent Stories

    5 best Christmas gifts for kids that will make them smile, check out SCJ

    5 best Christmas gifts for kids that will make them smile, check out

    Ram Charan to John Abraham, this is where the stars were seen in Mumbai SCJ

    Ram Charan to John Abraham, this is where the stars were seen in Mumbai

    Those insulting armed forces have Kerala CMO's patronage: BJP

    Those insulting armed forces have Kerala CMO's patronage: BJP

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

    Alia Bhatt looks hot in a pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

    Recent Videos

    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon