Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

Actor Ali Fazal has proved his mettle in acting by bagging the fourth international project. The ‘Mirzapur’ actor has been cast in Ric Roman Waugh directorial ‘Kandahar’ alongside one of Hollywood’s superstars, actor Gerard Butler. The action-thriller is Ali Fazal’s fourth Hollywood film; the other three international projects of his are – ‘Victoria and Abdul’, Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death On The Nile’ and ‘Fast and Furious 7’.

Ali Fazal, while talking about the film, said that he is always looking forward to exciting and new ventures. Without sharing any details about his character in the film, Ali Fazal said that the team is all geared up to begin the production for the film.

Gerard Butler will be seen playing the role of ‘Tom Harris’, a CIA operative who is working in the Middle East. Butler’s character’s cover is blown because of an intelligence leak that exposes his mission. This information leak forces Tom Harris and his translator to get stuck in a hostile area where they need to fight their way to come out of the desert and reach an extraction point in Afghanistan’s Kandahar as they continue to avoid special forces which are on the lookout for them.

‘Thunder Road Films’ has backed this Gerard Butler starrer movie is based on a screenplay that Ric Roman Waugh developed along with Mithell LaFortune, a former military intelligence officer Mithell LaFortune. The film’s plot is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defence Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. Soon, the film will go on floors in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Death on the Nile’ which is expected to release in February, next year. The movie is based on the novel ‘Death on the Nile’ written by Agatha Christie. The movie was also delayed several times; however, it is finally going to be released soon.