    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    The makers of R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' released the film's trailer on Saturday. The nearly three-minute trailer takes the audience into a world of suspense, ahead of the film's theatrical release on September 23.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    A few days ago, the makers of ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ released the teaser of the R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer film. On Saturday, the film’s first trailer takes us into a world of suspense and thriller was dropped. Directed by Kuki Gulati, the film also stars actors Khushhali Kumar and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

    The trailer begins with R Madhavan and Khushhali Kumar leading a happy married life. However, everything goes upside down when Aparshakti Khurana, who essays the role of a terrorist, enters their life. The trailer also shows ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor Darshan Kumar playing the role of a cop in the film.

    The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows several suspense-filled moments. It also shows Aparshakti Khurana having a nearly-there Kashmiri accent. Madhavan’s performance in the trailer seems to be quite interesting. Khushhali Kumar is also coming off as a complete surprise with her character.

    Watch the trailer here: 

    A suspense thriller, ‘Dhoka: Round D Corner’ will release in the theatres on September 23. When the director of the film, Kuki Gulati was asked if he was bothered about the film’s release since Hindi movies have not been doing well at the box office. To this, he reportedly said that he believes people are paying attention to the content right now and that there is no better time than now to release the film.

    Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Khushali Kumar spoke about her acting debut and said, "I am thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life and I couldn't thank my stars enough for this marvelous opportunity to work with such an experienced and celebrated actor like R Madhavan. The journey so far has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am equally nervous and excited to explore new horizons of opportunities and expand my capabilities. As an artist, I've always strived to foray into challenging territories compelling myself to deliver my best. Making by feature film debut has been my life-long dream which I've been manifesting for a long time. With a whirlwind of emotions, ranging from excitement, nervousness to gratitude, the experience has been full of challenges, I can't wait to present the product of my hard work and dedication to the audience."

    Meanwhile. R Madhavan was last seen in his directorial debut venture, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film was a success with the critics and the audience like, as it did a good job at the box office.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
