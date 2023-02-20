Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth's bungalow at Chennai’s Poes Garden-photos

Dhanush just bought a new home in Chennai. The mansion, which is apparently valued Rs 150 crore, is in Rajinikanth's neighbourhood. The star had a housewarming ceremony, which his family and friends attended.

Actor Dhanush has always wanted to acquire a dream property where he could live with his parents and kids, and his wish has finally been granted. He just had a housewarming party, which family and close friends attended.

The actor Dhanush has realised a long-held desire to build a home for himself, his parents, and his boys. He organised a housewarming party to commemorate the occasion, which family and close friends attended. According to sources, Dhanush gave his parents his dream house.

Also Read: Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director

Subramaniam Siva, the head of Dhanush's fan club, tweeted a few photos from the housewarming event. He's sporting a blue silk kurta and a white sleeper in the photos. The Atrangi Re actor has long hair and a thick beard. He is shown posing with his parents.

Subramaniam wrote in Tamil when sharing the photos, which roughly translates to, "My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home. And many more victories, and achievements. Long live brother.”

Shanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya hosted the house's bhoomi poojan in 2021. Rajnikanth and his wife Latha were in attendance. After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwarya divorced in 2022.

Also Read: Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110



Dhanush is currently working on the set of his forthcoming film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. He also has a project with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and might be in a Gray Man spin-off, though no formal announcement has been made.