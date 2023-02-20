Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth's bungalow at Chennai’s Poes Garden-photos

    Dhanush just bought a new home in Chennai. The mansion, which is apparently valued Rs 150 crore, is in Rajinikanth's neighbourhood. The star had a housewarming ceremony, which his family and friends attended. 

    Actor Dhanush has always wanted to acquire a dream property where he could live with his parents and kids, and his wish has finally been granted. He just had a housewarming party, which family and close friends attended.

    The actor Dhanush has realised a long-held desire to build a home for himself, his parents, and his boys. He organised a housewarming party to commemorate the occasion, which family and close friends attended. According to sources, Dhanush gave his parents his dream house.

    Subramaniam Siva, the head of Dhanush's fan club, tweeted a few photos from the housewarming event. He's sporting a blue silk kurta and a white sleeper in the photos. The Atrangi Re actor has long hair and a thick beard. He is shown posing with his parents.

    Subramaniam wrote in Tamil when sharing the photos, which roughly translates to, "My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home. And many more victories, and achievements. Long live brother.”

    Shanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya hosted the house's bhoomi poojan in 2021. Rajnikanth and his wife Latha were in attendance. After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwarya divorced in 2022.

    Dhanush is currently working on the set of his forthcoming film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. He also has a project with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and might be in a Gray Man spin-off, though no formal announcement has been made.

     

