Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. He also dedicated Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You to Hugh.

All Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds lovers out there had a good Wednesday (September 28). In any case, Deadpool 3 is coming. Ryan Reynolds himself made the announcement. Hugh will triumphantly come back as Wolverine in the next Shawn Levy flick. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been curious to learn how the heroic figure has risen from the grave ever since the announcement. In a humorous film, Hugh and Reynolds attempted to provide a solution.

On Wednesday, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to post a super amusing video that sees him along with his Deadpool 3 co-star. The actors are seen greeting their fans in the video as they address the different questions about Hugh’s return as Wolverine in Logan. Assuring that they both are going to answer fans’ questions, Hugh adds, “For example, how is Wolverine alive, after Logan?” To which Ryan adds, “Logan (Character) died in Logan (Film), in 2029, not touching that.”

Also Read: Super-HOT picture: Dua Lipa looks SEXY in nude pic took just after her bubble bath

Then the Deadpool actor adds, “What actually happens in our film is that these two f*****g guys…” post which loud music surpasses their voices while they still explain the story behind Logan’s existence. And it's rather amusing how the fans are teased with the little-known fact regarding Logan's return in Deadpool 3, which won't be revealed until the movie is released in theatres.

Ryan claps at the end of the video, and Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studio team give their appreciation. Kevin Feige, I love you, says Hugh Jackman.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

The short ends with joyful images of Ryan and Hugh together as well as their recollections from various eras of their lives.

In September 2024, Deadpool 3 is expected to be released in theatres. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote the first two instalments, are the authors of this one.

The most recent appearance of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was in James Mangold's 2017 film Logan. Recap: In the movie, Wolverine perished. Watching how Wolverine returns in Deadpool 3 will be intriguing to see now.