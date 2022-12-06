Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film OMG- Oh My God 2 is about sex education in schools

    Akshay Kumar, who recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, finally opened up on his next upcoming film. The global superstar shared that his next film would be 'OMG- Oh My God 2'. The film will revolve around the topic of sex education in schools. Needless, this news reveal has piqued the curiosity of ardent Akshay Kumar fans.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar is rightly known as the 'Khiladi of Bollywood.' The global superstar enjoys a huge fan base in India and also, across the globe. Akshay Kumar is one of the most nuanced and iconic Bollywood superstars, ruling on the hearts of viewers and Indian audiences from so many years. 

    In the past three decades, Akshay Kumar has given some of his finest and most nuanced performances in films like Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Andaaz, 'Khiladi' film series, Aitraaz, Dhadkan, Desi Boyz, 'Housefull' film franchise, Rowdy Rathore, Special 26, Baby, Kesari, Padman, Mission Mangal, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmii, and so on. The '2.0' fame global icon, recently made a starry appearance at the coveted, Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

    At the festival, Akshay Kumar finally shared that his next film project, would be based on the importance of sex education in schools. According to a report by a leading bollywood portal, Akshay Kumar's next film is the sequel to the hit godly comic caper, 'OMG- Oh My God.' The report also added that 'OMG- Oh My God 2' would be an entertaining courtroom dramedy film, wherein a concerned Indian citizen moves to court, asking them to implement mandatory sex education in schools. 

    Like the first part, the much-awaited sequel will also have a divine and godly connection. The report revealed, "The writers and director Amit Rai have smartly incorporated the God element and the unusual court case revolving around sex education. The makers are confident that it’ll pull audiences and ignite a discussion."

    Earlier, speaking at the Red Film International Festival, Akshay shared how 'OMG: Oh My God', is one of the best films he has ever made. He also added how sex education is such an important subject. 

    Talking about the subject, he said that in many places, there is no proper sex education. Furthermore, he also emphasized that, sex education is one topic that he would like all the schools in the world to have. Talking about the expected release date of the film, Akshay said, "It’s going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May."

    Apart from Akshay, 'OMG- Oh My God 2' will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
