SPOTTED: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others spotted in the city

Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others were spotted in the city of dreams today. Check them out

Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym in a light pink tank top and black jeggings looking as fresh as she could

Varinder Chawla

Neha Sharma was spotted wearing a red tank top with a black jacket and black leggings post gym with her sister Aisha Sharma

Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra outside her gym in neon shorts and black high-neck gym wear. She was also seen carrying a bottle of water

Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a black ensemble which he paired with white shoes. The Barfi actor looked handsome as ever

Varinder Chawla

Nargis Fakri was spotted in a lemon yellow gathered slit dress today in the city. The American actress looked beautiful

Varinder Chawla

Divya Agarwal was spotted in a yellow saree today in the city. She kept her make-up minimal and upped the glam book