Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others spotted in the city

    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others were spotted in the city of dreams today. Check them out

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others were spotted in the city of dreams today. Check them out

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym in a light pink tank top and black jeggings looking as fresh as she could

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Neha Sharma was spotted wearing a red tank top with a black jacket and black leggings post gym with her sister Aisha Sharma

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra outside her gym in neon shorts and black high-neck gym wear. She was also seen carrying a bottle of water

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a black ensemble which he paired with white shoes. The Barfi actor looked handsome as ever

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Nargis Fakri was spotted in a lemon yellow gathered slit dress today in the city. The American actress looked beautiful

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Divya Agarwal was spotted in a yellow saree today in the city. She kept her make-up minimal and upped the glam book

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him" SHG

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him"

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeeta Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career' vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram ATG

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram

    Emraan Hashmi to be back on Koffee With Karan? Here's what the Murder 2 actor said ATG

    Emraan Hashmi to be back on Koffee With Karan? Here's what the Murder 2 actor said

    David Beckham converses with Sara Ali Khan; calls her "brilliant" post-meet SHG

    David Beckham converses with Sara Ali Khan; calls her "brilliant" post-meet

    Recent Stories

    Haryana 75 per cent quota for locals in private sector held unconstitutional by High Court gcw

    Haryana's 75% quota for locals in private sector declared unconstitutional by court

    cricket India vs Australia WC final: Hotel prices, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad; Rs 1.25 lakh for single room! osf

    India vs Australia WC final: Hotel prices, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad; Rs 1.25 lakh for single room!

    Ahead of India vs Australia final, Mohammed Shami reveals secret behind ODI World Cup 2023 success osf

    Ahead of India vs Australia final, Mohammed Shami reveals secret behind ODI World Cup 2023 success

    Kya chal raha hain Ashneer Grover pens post after being stopped at Delhi airport Check out gcw

    'Kya chal raha hain...?': Ashneer Grover pens post after being stopped at Delhi airport; Check out

    Roasting in hell Rabbi claims Hamas terrorist who paraded German tourist's naked body dead (WATCH) snt

    'Roasting in hell': Rabbi claims Hamas terrorist who paraded German tourist's naked body dead (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon