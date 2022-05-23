Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

Within a week, Cannes 2022 has seen two protests on the red carpet, raising their voices against crime against women.

In less than a week’s time, Cannes Film Festival 2022 has seen at least two protests regarding crime against women on the red carpet that blew the world’s biggest film festival. The event, which is otherwise known for its stunning red carpet appearances and movie premieres, is making headlines this year for protests and demonstrations that are being carried out on the red carpet.

On Sunday a group of women protested on the red carpet, blowing up smoke grenades. As per media reports, a bunch of ladies dressed in black disrupted the red carpet by unfurling a banner and letting off smoke grenades, as they raised their fists in the air.

The banner with the title ‘A woman’, that the women unfurled on the red carpet, had names of several women who had been killed by men in cases of domestic violence in France. They had a banner that featured a long list of women’s names interspersed with the words ‘A Woman’.

The incident took place during the premiere of ‘Holy Spider’. Soon, videos and images of the protest went viral on social media. Interestingly, Holy Spider is a film that is based on an Iranian woman who is at a job of tracking down a man who is killing prostitutes.

Just two days before this demonstration by a group of women, the Cannes 2022 red carpet saw another protest by a woman. In order to stage her solo protest against the sexual exploitation of women in war-torn Ukraine, a woman stripped off all her clothes on the red carpet, in front of the cameras.

The woman had pained her body in the Ukrainian flag colours – Yellow and Blue, with ‘Stop raping us’ written on her body. She went completely topless and wore red-stained underwear. As she was screaming ‘stop raping us’, the woman was later taken away by the security. However, the video of her solo protest went viral on social media.