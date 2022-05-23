Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

    Within a week, Cannes 2022 has seen two protests on the red carpet, raising their voices against crime against women.

    Crime against women is blowing up red carpet at Cannes 2022 drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 23, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    In less than a week’s time, Cannes Film Festival 2022 has seen at least two protests regarding crime against women on the red carpet that blew the world’s biggest film festival. The event, which is otherwise known for its stunning red carpet appearances and movie premieres, is making headlines this year for protests and demonstrations that are being carried out on the red carpet.

    On Sunday a group of women protested on the red carpet, blowing up smoke grenades. As per media reports, a bunch of ladies dressed in black disrupted the red carpet by unfurling a banner and letting off smoke grenades, as they raised their fists in the air.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    The banner with the title ‘A woman’, that the women unfurled on the red carpet, had names of several women who had been killed by men in cases of domestic violence in France. They had a banner that featured a long list of women’s names interspersed with the words ‘A Woman’.

    The incident took place during the premiere of ‘Holy Spider’. Soon, videos and images of the protest went viral on social media. Interestingly, Holy Spider is a film that is based on an Iranian woman who is at a job of tracking down a man who is killing prostitutes.

    ALSO READ: Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

    Just two days before this demonstration by a group of women, the Cannes 2022 red carpet saw another protest by a woman. In order to stage her solo protest against the sexual exploitation of women in war-torn Ukraine, a woman stripped off all her clothes on the red carpet, in front of the cameras.

    The woman had pained her body in the Ukrainian flag colours – Yellow and Blue, with ‘Stop raping us’ written on her body. She went completely topless and wore red-stained underwear. As she was screaming ‘stop raping us’, the woman was later taken away by the security. However, the video of her solo protest went viral on social media.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Why is Bengali TV serial Aay Tobe Sohochori trending? RBA

    Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)-tgy

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more

    Recent Stories

    Digilocker now on Whatsapp, know how to download your documents - adt

    Digilocker now on Whatsapp, know how to download your documents

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home' snt

    PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked RBA

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked

    Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022 goes shirtless drb

    Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon