Commando: Adah Sharma talks about her role, idea of nationalism; know details

We can't wait to see Bhavna Reddy's action moves in the Disney+Hotstar series Commando since she's back. Bhavna's character will be played by Adah Sharma. Adah Sharma will reprise her character of Bhavna from 'Commando' 2 and 3. She establishes the link between the films and the online series. Adah spoke with IndiaToday.in in an exclusive interview before the web series premiered on August 11 about how her role has changed, her action scenes, her view on nationalism, and much more.Adah Sharma explained to us how her role has changed from the movies to the new television show: "You have always seen me performing a little bit of action earlier. But 'Commando', my character in Disney+Hotstar, is so much more. The stunt directors performed some spectacular stuff. We've even used common objects like a phone and other items. We have incredibly original action movements. Prem and I perform an action scene together that resembles a rehearsed dance move in one particular scene. So, yes, the action will be really entertaining.

Bhavna Reddy is the same, Adah continued. She has a great sense of humour, is sardonic, and speaks with a straight face. I had fun doing that. In addition, she is very'muhphat' (brash), which is something I am not in real life, so I get to be that through her character. I wish to be like Bhavna Reddy. I feel liberated because of her.We questioned Adah about her definition of nationalism because "Commando" is a show about national security. The actress retorted, "In my opinion, posting a tweet while on social media in opposition to national events is not being patriotic. We should, in my opinion, make a tiny contribution. We are in the filmmaking business. So, as an actor, if I have the chance to work on a patriotic franchise like "Commando," I'll take it. It gives me a really good feeling. I adore the nation in which I reside. I adore that we can produce a wide variety of films. I adore that we can watch films in a variety of genres. I appreciate that we can create films that are patriotic and the audience loves that."

