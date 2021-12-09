Churuli: Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board, film’s director, producers, actors

The High Court of Kerala has issued a notice to the CBFC, Sony Picture’s MD, Churuli’s director Lijo Jose Pellissery, and actors Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose and Jaffor Idukki based on a plea filed, seeking removal of the film from the OTT platform for 'abusive language'.

The High Court of Kerala on Thursday has issued a notice to the Malayalam film Churuli’ director, producers and the star cast based on a plea that sought the film’s removal from the Over the Top (OTT) platforms. The plea has been filed because of the abusive language that has been used in the film.

Justice N Nagaresh accepted the plea and issued notice to the defendants, including the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Sony Picture’s Managing Director, Churuli's director Lijo Jose Pellissery and film’s cast - Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George and Jaffor Idukki.

The Malayalam film ‘Churuli’ is co-produced and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, while it has been written by S Hareesh. The original script of the film and roles are based on Vinoy Thomas’s short story in the book Kaligaminarile Kuttavalikal. The film, released on November 19 on SonyLiv, has been described as a mind-churner.

ALSO READ: Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court

Director Pelliseery’s film has been critically acclaimed but has been drawing flak on social media by its users for the oft-confusing plot and the language used in the movie. The petition was filed by a lawyer, Peggy Fen, through advocates Krishna R and CA Anoop. The petitioner has sought the deletion of the movie from the streaming platform citing uncensored language.

As per the petitioner, there is an overdose of foul language in the movie, which is offensive to public morality and, at the same time, also outrages the modesty of women and children. Furthermore, the petitioner in his plea has said that he is worried that movies, which are an art form, has an influence on the common people of the society.

He mentioned in his plea that is a common practice for people to imitate the dialogues of a film. He said if a similar situation occurs with the dialogues of this Malayalam movie (Churuli), It will have an impact on the morality and tranquillity of the public.

ALSO READ: John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

The petitioner has also alleged that the CBFC, also known as the Censor Board, has violated the regulation and rules by allowing the release of the film. The plea also said that releases of such films could invite crimes under the Indian Penal Code as well. Based on these grounds and many others, the petitioner asked the Court to issue orders to remove the movie from the OTT platform.