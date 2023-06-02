Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah writes emotional note on father's battle with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis, an American actor, is battling frontotemporal dementia. Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore, wrote a heartfelt letter after his wife Emma Hemming Willis shared some cute family photos and an update on their work on dementia research. She began by discussing her father's fight with dementia. She has thought back on her father's tragic medical ordeal.

After learning that her father had frontotemporal dementia for almost four months, Bruce Willis' 29-year-old daughter wrote an emotional letter. Although Tallulah's father's health update was revealed earlier this year, she said in a personal piece for Vogue that she had "known that something was wrong for a long time." She described how the family initially attributed the Hollywood actor's vague unresponsiveness to hearing loss.

Tallulah claims that the Sixth Sense actress is still aware of who she is and reacts positively to her entrance. She is clinging to the past while imagining the future simply because she has high dreams for her father and cannot let go of them.

Tallulah wrote at the end of the letter that they would have been best friends if they had had more time since his father was "cool, charming, slick, stylish, sweet, and a little wacky."Willis was given an aphasia diagnosis in 2022, in the meanwhile. The actor made his retirement known in 2023. His family also revealed that the Die Hard star has frontotemporal dementia along with the news of his retirement.

