    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites

    BRO aka Bro The Avatar, Leaked online in HD for free download: The fantasy action film BRO nicknamed 'Bro The Avatar', starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, was released on July 28 to widespread acclaim. Samuthirakani co-wrote and directed Bro, which is based on the director's own work Vinodhaya Sitham.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    After its theatrical release, Bro is gaining mass and positive responses from fans, viewers, and cinephiles. Fans couldn't stop gushing about Bro and the vintage references to Pawan Kalyan's character God of Time. Power star Pawan Kalyan's latest fantasy action drama became the latest victim of piracy after the entire movie is now available online for free download. Several illegal and pirated websites have copied the entire contents of Bro and shared it in the form of links. These links have been widely shared on social media platforms as well.

    Bro: The Avatar leaked: 
    Piracy has always been a problem in the film business! Several major films, television shows, and online series have recently been subjected to privacy violations. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro: The Avatar, which opens in theatres on July 28, has been pirated online. The film starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej was pirated within hours of its release. 

    Also Read: 'BRO The Avatar' Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu film worth watching? Read THIS

    The much-anticipated film appears to be accessible in HD print on ibomma, Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers, and other sites. It may be downloaded in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD from websites such as 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers.

    While the fantasy comedy-drama film has been leaked online, we advise our readers to see it in theatres or on its authorised OTT channel when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence that is penalised by law, according to the Copyright Act of 1957. 

    About BRO: The Avatar
    Samuthirakani directs. The Avatar is a remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in pivotal parts. The film has received great reviews from reviewers and audiences thus far. 

    Also Read: DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS

    BRO cast: 
    Apart from Pawan Kalyan, who has a significant role in the film alongside Sai Dharam Tej, the film also features key performances by Brahmanandam, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukul Dev, Ashutosh Rana, Vennela Kishore, Ali Reza, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Sameer Hasan, and Raja Ravindra. Urvashi Rautela wowed in a dance sequence as Sithra Manjari in 'My Dear Markandeya.' 
     

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.
     

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 9:17 AM IST
