Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

    Brahmastra to release on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to release on OTT platform soon; here's where and when to watch Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    Bollywood's most recent financial triumph is the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The highly accomplished director Ayan Mukerji is in charge of the high-profile project based on Indian mythology. 

    Before it eventually debuted on September 9 of this year, Brahmastra had been in production for around 9 years. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is reportedly getting ready for a major OTT release.

    Also Read: Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra planning to live-in together before marriage?

    Brahmastra on Disney Plus Hotstar:
    According to the most recent information, Brahmastra is now scheduled to have its eagerly anticipated digital release on the well-known OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie will reportedly release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4 at 12 AM. Those who missed the fantasy drama's theatrical run and those eagerly anticipating a second viewing of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy movie were equally delighted by the intriguing announcement. 

    Five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will be able to view Brahmastra on Disney Plus Hotstar. In a few days, the movie's stars and crew will formally announce the OTT release date.

    Also Read: Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    Brahmastra's box office:
    Brahmastra became the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022 at the global box office despite facing hate campaigns and boycott tendencies on social media. According to the most recent reports from trade experts, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film has reportedly achieved an estimated gross collection of roughly Rs. 430 Crore at the global box office. 

    In terms of Nett statistics, Brahmastra is said to have amassed a total domestic revenue of Rs. 253 Crore during the course of its theatrical run. According to sources, the Hindi version has generated a Nett collection of about Rs. 234 crore, with the balance coming from the dubbed versions.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Michael teaser Sundeep Kishan beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others drb

    Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan’s beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1 Kannada Rajyotsava snt

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1

    Hollywood Black Adam twitter review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor drb

    Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

    Hollywood Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the sequel of Man of Steel drb

    Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

    Recent Stories

    We ll wait and see: Union Min Piyush Goyal on trade deal with UK after Liz Truss' resignation - adt

    We'll wait and see: Union Min Piyush Goyal on trade deal with UK after Liz Truss' resignation

    Black Adam Leaked: Dwayne Johnson's DC film is the latest victim of piracy; movie on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla RBA

    Black Adam Leaked: Dwayne Johnson's DC film is the latest victim of piracy; movie on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla

    Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra planning to live-in together before marriage? RBA

    Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra planning to live-in together before marriage?

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin, Goa lock horns in the rivalry of goals snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin, Goa lock horns in the rivalry of goals

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon