Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

Brahmastra to release on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to release on OTT platform soon; here's where and when to watch Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama

Bollywood's most recent financial triumph is the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The highly accomplished director Ayan Mukerji is in charge of the high-profile project based on Indian mythology.

Before it eventually debuted on September 9 of this year, Brahmastra had been in production for around 9 years. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is reportedly getting ready for a major OTT release.

Brahmastra on Disney Plus Hotstar:

According to the most recent information, Brahmastra is now scheduled to have its eagerly anticipated digital release on the well-known OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie will reportedly release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4 at 12 AM. Those who missed the fantasy drama's theatrical run and those eagerly anticipating a second viewing of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy movie were equally delighted by the intriguing announcement.

Five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will be able to view Brahmastra on Disney Plus Hotstar. In a few days, the movie's stars and crew will formally announce the OTT release date.

Brahmastra's box office:

Brahmastra became the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022 at the global box office despite facing hate campaigns and boycott tendencies on social media. According to the most recent reports from trade experts, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film has reportedly achieved an estimated gross collection of roughly Rs. 430 Crore at the global box office.

In terms of Nett statistics, Brahmastra is said to have amassed a total domestic revenue of Rs. 253 Crore during the course of its theatrical run. According to sources, the Hindi version has generated a Nett collection of about Rs. 234 crore, with the balance coming from the dubbed versions.