Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuria's grand wedding on Disney+ Hotstar? Read all details

A few days ago, Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend Sohail Kathuria, also her business partner.

The couple had taken a series of romantic proposal photos against the stunning Eiffel Tower in Paris. The upcoming wedding, scheduled for December 3rd and 4th in Jaipur, has the friends and family of Hansika and Sohail delighted.

When Priyanka Chopra decided to marry her US-born husband, Nick Jonas in Jaipur, the practice of selling the rights to the wedding ceremony first emerged in India. Due to their international fame, a well-known media outlet paid a hefty sum to purchase their whole wedding.

The agreement covers the photos, films, and the wedding rights. Similarly, Nayanthara, who has a large fan base in the south, convinced OTT giant Netflix to purchase their wedding and turn it into a docufilm.

According to reports, Vignesh and Nayanthara's whole wedding budget was sponsored or paid by the offer. Hansika is now rumoured to have jumped on board as well.

