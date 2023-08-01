Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase

    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her divorce on Bigg Boss OTT. Nomination task sparks an argument. Contestants inch closer to the finale. Evictions continue.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase ATG
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    On Day 45 of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Pooja Bhatt had a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Jiya Shankar, where she opened up about her marriage and divorce. Pooja revealed that her divorce from Manish Makhija, after 11 years of marriage, was the lowest point in her life. She admitted that it was her decision, and she felt the need to find herself and live life on her terms.

    Pooja described the aftermath of the divorce as a difficult phase, feeling like a sudden death. She turned to alcohol for a while but eventually realized that she needed to set herself free and find her true self. She considered that period as the lowest point but also emphasized how her survivor's instinct kicked in, and she decided not to give up on herself.

    Meanwhile, the nomination task took place in the house, leading to an argument between Jad Hadid and Jiya over nominating Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan. Ultimately, Jiya's decision was followed, leading to Avinash, Jiya, Jad, and Manisha's nomination for eviction.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

    On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav secured their places in the ticket to the finale.

    As for the show itself, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is being streamed on JioCinema and hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants competing for the title are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav.

    ALSO READ: KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details

    Several contestants have already been evicted from the show, including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha who left due to some family emergency, and Falaz Naazz. Aashika was the most recent contestant to be evicted from the show on July 30.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryans 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwalas upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them RBA

    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas starrer film delves into international crime world MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas' film delves into international crime world

    Recent Stories

    Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryans 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwalas upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Realme 11 5G with 108 megapixel rear camera 5000mAh battery launched gcw

    Realme 11 5G with 108-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched

    Football Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir osf

    Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir

    Power cut in Bengaluru for 3 days; check the areas below vkp

    Power cut in Bengaluru for 3 days; check the areas below

    Kachori to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Mathura vma

    Kachori to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Mathura

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon