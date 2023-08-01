Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her divorce on Bigg Boss OTT. Nomination task sparks an argument. Contestants inch closer to the finale. Evictions continue.

On Day 45 of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Pooja Bhatt had a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Jiya Shankar, where she opened up about her marriage and divorce. Pooja revealed that her divorce from Manish Makhija, after 11 years of marriage, was the lowest point in her life. She admitted that it was her decision, and she felt the need to find herself and live life on her terms.

Pooja described the aftermath of the divorce as a difficult phase, feeling like a sudden death. She turned to alcohol for a while but eventually realized that she needed to set herself free and find her true self. She considered that period as the lowest point but also emphasized how her survivor's instinct kicked in, and she decided not to give up on herself.

Meanwhile, the nomination task took place in the house, leading to an argument between Jad Hadid and Jiya over nominating Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan. Ultimately, Jiya's decision was followed, leading to Avinash, Jiya, Jad, and Manisha's nomination for eviction.

On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav secured their places in the ticket to the finale.

As for the show itself, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is being streamed on JioCinema and hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants competing for the title are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav.

Several contestants have already been evicted from the show, including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha who left due to some family emergency, and Falaz Naazz. Aashika was the most recent contestant to be evicted from the show on July 30.