Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 hits 50 days, introducing wildcard entries Pavi Poovappa, a model with a vast following, and Avinash Shetty, a cricketer turned model and actor. Their arrival sparks excitement for potential house dynamics changes. Michael assumes captaincy post Neetu's exit in the celebration-filled milestone.

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Celebrations erupted as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 marked its 50-day milestone, and the excitement soared to new heights within the house. Adding to the thrill, the show welcomed two new wildcard entrants, causing a stir across social media.

    One of the newcomers is Pavi Poovappa, a fashion model from Karnataka's Coorg, whose presence in the fashion world is well-known. With a remarkable portfolio working with top brands, Pavi, also known as Pavitra Poovappa, boasts a massive Instagram following of over 100,000. Her stunning modelling shots define her unique style, and she's been making waves in the industry since 2013. Notable achievements include winning the Mr. and Miss Flamingo Sandalwood Star contest in 2015 and securing the top spot in the Riz Fashion Miss Awesome Bengaluru contest in 2016.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Pavi's journey wasn't devoid of challenges. After graduating from Rajajainagar PU College in Bengaluru, she faced hardships when her father passed away in 2006. Since then, she's been under the care of her mother, Panikuttira Pannnamma, along with her brother, Rakesh Poovappa. Recent reports suggest her romantic involvement with DJ Maddy since 2020.

    Joining the Bigg Boss house alongside Pavi is Avinash Shetty, a cricketer and fashion model from Suratkal. Avinash ventured into glamour through commercials like Coke in 2006 and MRF Tires in 2009. His passion for recreation outweighed academics, steering him towards a modelling career. His crowning as Mr Mangalore in 2007 propelled him into the fashion limelight, and winning the 2012 Model Hunt competition cemented his position in the industry.

    Why Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri lost thousands of followers

    Avinash's talent surpassed regional boundaries with the prestigious Mr. South India award in Chennai. This caught the attention of producer Sudesh Shetty, leading to his acting debut in the Kannada film 'Challa Pilli,' directed by Saikrishna. He also made appearances in 'Badmash.'

    The entry of these two fresh faces has ignited anticipation among viewers regarding the potential shake-up within the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 dynamics. Notably, Michael has taken up the captaincy following Neetu's departure, inheriting the leadership role.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on her birthday; calls her 'most beautiful' ATG

    Uri director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it SHG

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more ATG

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out rkn

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out

    This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date SHG

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Recent Stories

    Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on her birthday; calls her 'most beautiful' ATG

    Uri director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

    Agnikul rockets towards aerospace history: World's first 3D-printed engine set for year-end launch snt

    Agnikul rockets towards aerospace history: World's first 3D-printed engine set for year-end launch

    Aleppo to Athens: 7 of the world oldest inhabited cities ATG

    Aleppo to Athens: 7 of the world oldest inhabited cities

    Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH) snt

    Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez urges improvement despite unbeaten streak after win over Jamshedpur FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez urges improvement despite unbeaten streak after win over Jamshedpur FC

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon