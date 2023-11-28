Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 hits 50 days, introducing wildcard entries Pavi Poovappa, a model with a vast following, and Avinash Shetty, a cricketer turned model and actor. Their arrival sparks excitement for potential house dynamics changes. Michael assumes captaincy post Neetu's exit in the celebration-filled milestone.

Celebrations erupted as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 marked its 50-day milestone, and the excitement soared to new heights within the house. Adding to the thrill, the show welcomed two new wildcard entrants, causing a stir across social media.

One of the newcomers is Pavi Poovappa, a fashion model from Karnataka's Coorg, whose presence in the fashion world is well-known. With a remarkable portfolio working with top brands, Pavi, also known as Pavitra Poovappa, boasts a massive Instagram following of over 100,000. Her stunning modelling shots define her unique style, and she's been making waves in the industry since 2013. Notable achievements include winning the Mr. and Miss Flamingo Sandalwood Star contest in 2015 and securing the top spot in the Riz Fashion Miss Awesome Bengaluru contest in 2016.



Pavi's journey wasn't devoid of challenges. After graduating from Rajajainagar PU College in Bengaluru, she faced hardships when her father passed away in 2006. Since then, she's been under the care of her mother, Panikuttira Pannnamma, along with her brother, Rakesh Poovappa. Recent reports suggest her romantic involvement with DJ Maddy since 2020.

Joining the Bigg Boss house alongside Pavi is Avinash Shetty, a cricketer and fashion model from Suratkal. Avinash ventured into glamour through commercials like Coke in 2006 and MRF Tires in 2009. His passion for recreation outweighed academics, steering him towards a modelling career. His crowning as Mr Mangalore in 2007 propelled him into the fashion limelight, and winning the 2012 Model Hunt competition cemented his position in the industry.



Avinash's talent surpassed regional boundaries with the prestigious Mr. South India award in Chennai. This caught the attention of producer Sudesh Shetty, leading to his acting debut in the Kannada film 'Challa Pilli,' directed by Saikrishna. He also made appearances in 'Badmash.'

The entry of these two fresh faces has ignited anticipation among viewers regarding the potential shake-up within the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 dynamics. Notably, Michael has taken up the captaincy following Neetu's departure, inheriting the leadership role.