Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya-Samarth breakup on TV after huge fight with Khanzaadi; read details

    Bigg Boss 17 latest update: It has been a rough ride for the contestants and the fans. The players are working hard to provide just the perfect amount of drama. The split between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel was crucial in the house.

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel break up on TV after huge fight with Khanzaadi; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    Inside the Bigg Boss house, equations alter in less than a minute. Things might change in the show, from buddies to arch-rivals. Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who drew attention with their closeness and PDA, have allegedly split ways. Sana Raees Khan had a verbal spat with Khanzaadi in the previous episode, accusing her of not stating things on the face. She chastised the rapper for not speaking out against Isha Malviya and for gossiping about her. Firoza Khan had a nervous breakdown and refused to participate in the sponsored job.

    Ankita Lokhande tried to cheer her up, but she refused to leave her room. Khanzaadi had another confrontation with Isha Malviya, according to Tellychakkar. When things became personal, the two females took vicious potshots at each other. They allegedly brought up their respective families during the chat.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? 

    Firoza Khan accused the actress of 'playing a fake love angle with two boys' to stay in BB 17. "You're running on two horses," she said while taunting Isha. Samarth Jurel came in between and asked them not to drag his name into the conversation.

    After she argued with Khanzaadi, Isha Malviya fought with Samarth. This paved the way for their breakup as Isha said she didn't wish to be with the Udaariyaan. She ended their relationship on national television, leaving the other housemates shocked.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'

    How their parents, Karan Johar and Salman Khan, would react to Samarth and Isha's breakup remains to be seen. The two lovebirds have made news for their public display of affection in front of the other residents. Celebrities such as Kamya Panjabi slammed the couple, claiming she couldn't watch Bigg Boss 17 with her family because of them. 

    In the current week, eight participants are in jeopardy. Eviction candidates include Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt. The eliminated contestant's identity will be revealed in either tonight's or tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar programme.

    Jigna Vora was booted from the show last week. Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai were ousted from Bigg Boss Season 17 before her.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1 RBA

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details RBA

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar

    Salaar trailer reaction: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ignite mixed emotions from fans SHG

    'Salaar' trailer reaction: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ignite mixed emotions from fans

    Salaar Cease Fire - Part 1 trailer OUT: Prabhas starrer promises extreme emotions; Read more ATG

    'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Michaung Chennai schools to remain shut today amid heavy rainfall alert gcw

    Chennai schools to remain shut today amid heavy rainfall alert

    Melodi selfie Italian PM Giorgia Meloni photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral gcw

    '#Melodi' selfie: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai rkn

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1 RBA

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

    Thank you Dubai PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit shares video of key moments WATCH gcw

    'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit, shares video of key moments (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon