Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya-Samarth breakup on TV after huge fight with Khanzaadi; read details

Bigg Boss 17 latest update: It has been a rough ride for the contestants and the fans. The players are working hard to provide just the perfect amount of drama. The split between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel was crucial in the house.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, equations alter in less than a minute. Things might change in the show, from buddies to arch-rivals. Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who drew attention with their closeness and PDA, have allegedly split ways. Sana Raees Khan had a verbal spat with Khanzaadi in the previous episode, accusing her of not stating things on the face. She chastised the rapper for not speaking out against Isha Malviya and for gossiping about her. Firoza Khan had a nervous breakdown and refused to participate in the sponsored job.

Ankita Lokhande tried to cheer her up, but she refused to leave her room. Khanzaadi had another confrontation with Isha Malviya, according to Tellychakkar. When things became personal, the two females took vicious potshots at each other. They allegedly brought up their respective families during the chat.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake?

BREAKUP STORY: Samarth was angry at Isha because she brought Khanzaadi's parents into her fight and also she made a derogatory comment about Khanzaadi that she should take Abhishek in her blanket.



Samarth called Isha "Badtameez Ladki" and he feels Isha is jealous of Abhishek's… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2023

Firoza Khan accused the actress of 'playing a fake love angle with two boys' to stay in BB 17. "You're running on two horses," she said while taunting Isha. Samarth Jurel came in between and asked them not to drag his name into the conversation.

Isha Malviya makes a nasty comment on Khanzaadi about her health and several other things. She has also been taunting her and calling her a liar over her health issues. Over this, Karan Johar also bashes Isha. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaar — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2023

After she argued with Khanzaadi, Isha Malviya fought with Samarth. This paved the way for their breakup as Isha said she didn't wish to be with the Udaariyaan. She ended their relationship on national television, leaving the other housemates shocked.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'

🚨 BREAKING! The Love Story in Bigg Boss 17 is Over.



Isha and KhanZaadi had a big fight that turns personal, bringing their families into arguments. Khanzaadi accuses Isha of playing a fake love angle with two boys just to survive in the show, said she's "running on two horses."… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2023

How their parents, Karan Johar and Salman Khan, would react to Samarth and Isha's breakup remains to be seen. The two lovebirds have made news for their public display of affection in front of the other residents. Celebrities such as Kamya Panjabi slammed the couple, claiming she couldn't watch Bigg Boss 17 with her family because of them.

In the current week, eight participants are in jeopardy. Eviction candidates include Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt. The eliminated contestant's identity will be revealed in either tonight's or tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar programme.

Jigna Vora was booted from the show last week. Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai were ousted from Bigg Boss Season 17 before her.