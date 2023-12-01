Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande- Munawar Faruqui's friendship at stake? Says, 'Don't want to third wheel'  

Ankita Lokhande confronts Munawar Faruqui about their friendship and claims that she expects him to take a stand for her just like he takes for Mannara Chopra.

In the most recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17, viewers have seen another curious development when two contestants who were previously pals are now drifting apart. Last night's episode revealed that Munawar Faruqui's animosity with Ankita Lokhande will heat up. Ankita and Munawar argue in the garden area where Munawar asks Ankita if Mannara drank tea from her mug. Ankita responds that she is talking to her.

Munawar is moved by Ankita's remark, which cuts him off. He later approached Ankita, stating, "I am saying something, and you just cut me." "Munna, pata hain kya hain na, mereko ek feeling aa rahi hain ki Wo stage aa gayi hai abhi jo main tujhse lagu Munna expect karne. Mannara, Munawar, or Ankita, jhagad rahe hain dosti ke liye, mereko wo nahi chahiye."

The discussion

Munawar took Ankita aside in the room to speak with her about Mannara, asking, "Now, what made you think that I am taking sides for Mannara and coming in between? Why will I speak in Mannara's case? When you're in between, I can't come in between because of you," Ankita continued. I hold back because we have this kind of closeness. We had already discussed your tone," Munawar sought to persuade her. Would you mind if I went about telling everyone that your tone is always like this? And I wasn't siding with anyone at the moment. Munawar said that he only intervenes when someone is wrong.

Ankita insisted that she failed to speak it out because Munawar meddled in Mannara's affairs. The conversation between Munawar and Ankita lasts a long time.

Ankita keeps no expectations from Munawar

When Mannara and Ankita were fighting earlier in the episode, Ankita implored Munawar to take her side, saying, "Munna, I also want my best friend to take a stand for me. So, in front of Mannara, take my side as well. I'm expecting the same from you."

Bigg Boss 17

For this week's Weekend Ka War episode, Karan Johar will take up host duties as Salman Khan has work priorities.