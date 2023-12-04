Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asked the YouTuber Tehelka Bhai to leave the show in a shocking eviction. The host criticised him for breaking an important rule of BB house. During the show, Tehelka got violent and attacked Abhishek Kumar despite getting multiple warnings earlier.

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Tehelka Bhai has been catching everyone's attention since his elimination from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Karan Johar asked the YouTuber to quit the show in a shocking eviction. The filmmaker reprimanded Tehelka for breaking an important BB house rule. Karan reminded Sunny Arya that after receiving several warnings, he became aggressive and assaulted Abhishek Kumar. The Koffee With Karan presenter, who took over for Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, harshly criticised Sunny's antics.

    Sunny was out off the programme without being nominated for eviction for hitting Abhishek Kumar during his battle with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. After his eviction, Arun burst into tears and begged Bigg Boss to reconsider his decision.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi

    Sunny Arya declared his wish to be a part of another reality programme after his Bigg Boss 17 eviction. What do you think? He expressed interest in being a part of Temptation Island India, which airs on JioCinema. He praised Temptation Island and claimed to have introduced a novel concept to the Indian audience.

    Sunny Arya believes that the show's idea and competitors have the potential to make it the number one reality show in India. When asked if he planned to join another programme after Bigg Boss 17, he said his wife would hit him if he considered coming to Temptation Island India.

    He stated that he would love to enter the villa alongside Bollywood star Nora Fatehi if she permits him to participate in Temptation Island. What a high standard! 

    "This show is not just a 'dhamaka' but also a 'Tehelka'. I am married and my wife would just slap me if I go on this show, she loves me a lot. However, if she permits, I would love to go on this Island with Nora Fatehi," Sunny Arya said in a statement as quoted by IANS.

    Also Read: Kriti Sanon takes legal action over allegations of endorsing trading platforms on 'Koffee with Karan'

    In Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi had another massive fight on Salman's programme. The pair traded insults, attempting to kill one other's characters with their words. Sunny's eviction leaves his pal Arun alone in the BB 17 home.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details RBA

    'Animal' weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted' RKK

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted'

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle RKK

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 04 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: 17-year-old dies of electric shock in Malappuram

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Dampa Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will BJP secure Dampa?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Serchhip seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Serchhip?

    Animal weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details RBA

    'Animal' weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon