Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

Tehelka Bhai has been catching everyone's attention since his elimination from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Karan Johar asked the YouTuber to quit the show in a shocking eviction. The filmmaker reprimanded Tehelka for breaking an important BB house rule. Karan reminded Sunny Arya that after receiving several warnings, he became aggressive and assaulted Abhishek Kumar. The Koffee With Karan presenter, who took over for Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, harshly criticised Sunny's antics.

Sunny was out off the programme without being nominated for eviction for hitting Abhishek Kumar during his battle with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. After his eviction, Arun burst into tears and begged Bigg Boss to reconsider his decision.

Sunny Arya declared his wish to be a part of another reality programme after his Bigg Boss 17 eviction. What do you think? He expressed interest in being a part of Temptation Island India, which airs on JioCinema. He praised Temptation Island and claimed to have introduced a novel concept to the Indian audience.

Sunny Arya believes that the show's idea and competitors have the potential to make it the number one reality show in India. When asked if he planned to join another programme after Bigg Boss 17, he said his wife would hit him if he considered coming to Temptation Island India.

He stated that he would love to enter the villa alongside Bollywood star Nora Fatehi if she permits him to participate in Temptation Island. What a high standard!

"This show is not just a 'dhamaka' but also a 'Tehelka'. I am married and my wife would just slap me if I go on this show, she loves me a lot. However, if she permits, I would love to go on this Island with Nora Fatehi," Sunny Arya said in a statement as quoted by IANS.

In Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi had another massive fight on Salman's programme. The pair traded insults, attempting to kill one other's characters with their words. Sunny's eviction leaves his pal Arun alone in the BB 17 home.