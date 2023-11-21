Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Navid Sole gets evicted; housemates break down (Watch)

Bigg Boss 17 update: In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Navid Sole was evicted, causing a wave of emotions among the housemates. Ankita explained why she did not attend Sushant's funeral in this episode and more

The sixth week of Bigg Boss 17 will begin with a bang, with a surprise eviction. In an unexpected turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, suspicion is swirling that competitor Navid Sole may have left the programme owing to the choice of fellow housemates rather than viewer voting. Navid, who has constantly been chastised for failing to contribute actively to the dynamics of the house, was hampered by a language barrier, which regularly put him in the limelight. According to sources, Navid was again in jeopardy, with a few participants believing he should have left the house long ago.

After Navid Sole was out of the house experienced a surge of emotions. The episode was highlighted by great drama and disorder, as is customary for the reality series that follows the Dutch game show, 'Big Brother' concept.

The day began with the normal Bigg Boss house dynamics, with competitors arguing and discussing the game and their strategy. Mannara and Abhishek were spotted exchanging personal remarks, and Munawar told Abhishek that he was fighting for the wrong reasons. Ankita and Vicky hypothesised how Samarth and Isha's fortunes would alter in the coming days.

Navid Sole gets evicted:

Bigg Boss later added a surprise by asking the housemates to select the three competitors they thought were the weakest. Jigna, Navid, and Rinku were proposed as names. After much debate, Navid got the majority of eviction votes from his other inmates. His exit was an emotional one, with several candidates clearly distraught, notably Jigna, Abhishek, Ankita, and Khanzaadi.

Navid's departure was crucial not just for the candidates, but also for the viewers who had followed his journey on the show. Navid had given his unique viewpoint to the Bigg Boss house as a London-based chemist and content producer, and his eviction marked the end of his tenure on the reality series this season.

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput:

While speaking with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput. This occurred as a result of the latter's recitation of a shayari about a broken heart.

Remembering Sushant, Ankita said, "Bohot acha insaan tha voh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, THA, muje itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know abb voh nahi rha iss duniya is the most worst feeling He was a very good person. I sometimes say "was," and it feels so strange to me. I mean, right now, it's okay, it has become normal. Sushant was also a friend of Vicky, you know, now that he is no longer in this world, it is the most terrible feeling).”

The ex-Pavitra Rishta actress subsequently revealed that she was unable to attend Sushant's burial and that his death was 'very unexpected' to her.

Khanzaadi gets into a heated argument with Rinku

Khanzaadi got into a heated disagreement with other roommates over her health and chores, which led to a fight with Rinku. Neil brought up Rinku's support for Khanzaadi, who was later chastised by the house for her actions. The other candidates isolated Khanzaadi as a result of this event.