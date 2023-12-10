Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Sana Raees was also repeatedly asked if she had a crush on Vicky. However, Sana has finally clarified that she has no feelings for the businessman.

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain
    Sana Raees Khan is the latest Bigg Boss 17 competitor to leave the house. Her relationship with Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has raised questions throughout her time on the controversial reality show. During an episode, the two were seen holding hands. Sana was also questioned several times if she had a crush on Vicky. Sana, on the other hand, has now said that she has no affection for the guy.

    “Vicky mujhse yeh bol rahe they ki tum jiske saath connect karti ho, uske saath zyada raho, tum khush rahogi. But maine bola tha ki main jiske saath connect karti hu, woh already kisi connection (Ankita Lokhande) ke saath aaya hai (Vicky suggested me to be with the person with whom you feel connected, you will feel happy. But I told him that one I feel connected to, is already connected with someone else),” Sana said as quoted by DNA.

    She further said that if Ankita Lokhande had not been in the Bigg Boss house, her relationship with Vicky would have been different. “Agar woh akele aaye hote, toh jaise main Mannara ke saath thi, waise Vicky ke saath hoti poora time (If he would have come alone, I would be with him more),” she added.

    When questioned if she had a crush on Vicky Jain, Sana giggled and mentioned an instance in which the two were spotted holding hands. Sana clarified that she did not hold Vicky's hands for the cameras. Clarifying that she did not hold Vicky’s hands for the cameras, Sana said, “I can’t stoop so low. Agar aisa hota toh you would have seen me 24X7 with him, because he used to enjoy spending time with me, but main uske saath zyada nahi baith thi.”

    With Sana Raees' elimination, the Bigg Boss 17 house is down to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, and Munawar Faruqui.

