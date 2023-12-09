Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on 2nd anniversary; drops unseen goofy video [WATCH]

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to commemorate his second wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif by sharing a heartwarming post. The Sam Bahadur actor posted an endearing video featuring Katrina's goofy and entertaining antics, showcasing her action moves while seated beside him on a flight. In the clip, Katrina playfully interacts with a movie playing on the screen in front of her, much to Vicky's delight.

Expressing his love for his wife, Vicky wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming." The post garnered a flood of affectionate responses from fans who couldn't get enough of the couple's adorable dynamics. Comments poured in praising Katrina's playful demeanor, with one fan humorously suggesting that the video showcased her preparation for her roles in action-packed Tiger movies.

The couple, who had kept their romance under wraps for several years, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in December 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, a 14th-century fort turned hotel. Vicky Kaushal, while appearing on Koffee With Karan season 8, shared a charming detail about his proposal to Katrina. He disclosed that he proposed just one day before their wedding, emphasizing the spontaneity of the moment. Vicky revealed that he had planned a special dinner for Katrina on the first night in Rajasthan, creating a beautiful setup for the two of them to share an intimate moment before the arrival of friends and family. The actor humorously mentioned the pressure to propose, stating, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for the rest of your life, that you are going to hear about it."

