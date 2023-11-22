Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole gives some hints saying, "I help in naming the baby"

Bigg Boss 17 Update: TV star Ankita Lokhande recently took a pregnancy test inside the house. Navid Sole has shared that “everything is moving in the positive direction” and more

Navid Sole has left Bigg Boss 17's home. Following his dismissal from the controversial reality programme, he spoke to Hindi daily regarding reports of Ankita's pregnancy. Navid stated that things are heading in a "positive direction" and that Ankita has started contemplating baby names around the house.

“See, right now, everything is moving positively and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right,” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ankita Lokhande takes a pregnancy test

Ankita was experiencing "mood swings" earlier this month when she told her husband, Vicky Jain, that she was dissatisfied with him and wanted to leave the house. She also mentioned that she wasn't feeling well and expressed fear about missing her periods.

“Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain. (I feel sick. I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either. I want to go home),” Ankita said.

Ankita then revealed that she underwent a specific blood test and added, “Periods nahi, mereko blood test huya, pregnancy ke liye, kuch hain toh nahi andar. (Not periods, I had a blood test done for pregnancy.)” She went on to mention that the reports were pending, and a urine test had also been conducted.