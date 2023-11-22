Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole gives some hints saying, "I help in naming the baby"

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: TV star Ankita Lokhande recently took a pregnancy test inside the house. Navid Sole has shared that “everything is moving in the positive direction” and more

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole gives some hints saying, "I help in naming the baby" RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande recently startled everyone when she admitted to having a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While there is no official word about her alleged pregnancy, Navid Sole has stated that "everything is moving in the right direction."

    Navid Sole has left Bigg Boss 17's home. Following his dismissal from the controversial reality programme, he spoke to Hindi daily regarding reports of Ankita's pregnancy. Navid stated that things are heading in a "positive direction" and that Ankita has started contemplating baby names around the house.

    “See, right now, everything is moving positively and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right,” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole gives some hints saying, "I help in naming the baby" RBA

    Ankita Lokhande recently startled everyone when she admitted to having a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While there is no official word about her alleged pregnancy, Navid Sole has stated that "everything is moving in the right direction."

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love'

    Ankita Lokhande takes a pregnancy test
    Ankita was experiencing "mood swings" earlier this month when she told her husband, Vicky Jain, that she was dissatisfied with him and wanted to leave the house. She also mentioned that she wasn't feeling well and expressed fear about missing her periods.

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole gives some hints saying, "I help in naming the baby" RBA

    “Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain. (I feel sick. I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either. I want to go home),” Ankita said.

    Also Read: Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos)

    Ankita then revealed that she underwent a specific blood test and added, “Periods nahi, mereko blood test huya, pregnancy ke liye, kuch hain toh nahi andar. (Not periods, I had a blood test done for pregnancy.)” She went on to mention that the reports were pending, and a urine test had also been conducted.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty in Rajanikanth's 'Thalaivar 171'? Here's what we know rkn

    Mammootty in Rajanikanth's 'Thalaivar 171'? Here's what we know

    Kaathal- The Core: Jothika's salary in Mammootty's film will blow your mind rkn

    Kaathal- The Core: Jyothika's salary in Mammootty’s film will blow your mind

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it" SHG

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love' RKK

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love'

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful' SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful'

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Eight students injured as auto rickshaw collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Eight students injured as auto rickshaw collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam (WATCH)

    Mammootty in Rajanikanth's 'Thalaivar 171'? Here's what we know rkn

    Mammootty in Rajanikanth's 'Thalaivar 171'? Here's what we know

    Apple Tim Cook reveals who might replace him and what he expects from the next CEO gcw

    Apple's Tim Cook reveals who might replace him and what he expects from the next CEO

    India resumes E-visa services for Canadian nationals amid diplomatic tension AJR

    BREAKING: India resumes E-visa services for Canadian nationals amid diplomatic tension

    Kaathal- The Core: Jothika's salary in Mammootty's film will blow your mind rkn

    Kaathal- The Core: Jyothika's salary in Mammootty’s film will blow your mind

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon