    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita upsets with Vicky Jain for calling their marriage 'investment'; here's what she said

    Bigg Boss 17 Latest update: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed Ankita Lokhande that Vicky Jain called their marriage an 'investment'. Later, Jain tried to defend his comment by saying he did not believe in destiny.
     

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande confronted her husband, Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17 for referring to their marriage as a 'investment'. "I knew this would be brought up. But you're referring to me as an investment. "What's going on outside is that people see me as an investment," Ankita said Vicky, as reported by the E-Times. However, the businessman attempted to explain his remark by claiming that he does not believe in fate.

    “I want to credit my hard work. Everything that I do from morning to evening, the revenue I earn all this is my hard work, not destiny,” Vicky said to which Ankita replied, “I was asking you so many times thatmeeting me was an investment. In front of Isha, you kept saying ‘haan mera investment tha’. How can it be an investment? Meeting me is destiny, it is the heart’s connection.” Vicky then intervened his wife saying, “I don’t believe in destiny at all.”

    Ankita called Vicky’s thought ‘stupid’ as she said, “Then it’s an investment, good for you. I cannot answer this, I don’t find it right. What a stupid thought, you were so sure that you would meet Ankita Lokhande in life, you were investing for it. Yes, you are logical but this is being stupid logical.” However, Vicky refused to bow down and ended the conversation saying, “Fine, I talk like this only, I cannot make everyone understand.”

    In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year. They are frequently observed getting into intense disputes and vicious verbal wars with one another. 

    Ankita's admirers have frequently voiced dissatisfaction with Vicky's treatment of her. Vicky and Ankita's respective moms appeared on the show recently and requested them to live peacefully in the Bigg Boss house.

