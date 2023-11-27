Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's fans UPSET after Vicky Jain's mother misbehaves with her mom; watch here

Bigg Boss 17 Update: The appearance of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers on Bigg Boss 17 over the weekend became the buzz of the town. Bigg Boss had to step in and ask Vicky’s mother to allow Ankita’s mother to speak.

Ankita Lokhande had to remain silent as her mother-in-law arrived on Bigg Boss 17 and complained about her. Over the weekend, Ankita and Vicky Jain's mothers arrived on Bigg Boss 17 and chatted with Ankita and Vicky about everything Bigg Boss. Vicky's mother addressed the couple's previous disagreements on the air, and Ankita told her that they will work things out. Vicky's mother, on the other hand, was not convinced.

Addressing Vicky, his mother said, “Vicky, what do you want to say, you tell first.” An emotional Vicky said that he is being misunderstood on the show. When Ankita’s mother tried to weigh in and help him express himself, Vicky’s mother stopped her and said, “Let me listen to him, I will then help him.”

Vicky’s mother encouraged him to share his mind when he said that he is misunderstood on the show and that his features are not for the game but came out of love and concern.

Vicky's mother reassured him, explaining that people from many walks of life were arriving. She went on to say that he shouldn't approach the Bigg Boss house as his own, but rather as a game. When Ankita's mother attempted to support Vicky's mother, the latter snapped, telling her to wait her turn to speak. Although Ankita did not respond to the snub, it was clear that she did not have a strong grip over her mother-in-law.

In another scene, Ankita was seen asking her mother a question when Vicky's mother cut her off. Bigg Boss had to intervene and request that Vicky's mother let Ankita's mother to speak.

Social media users reacted negatively to Vicky's actions, with many labelling her mother as a red flag. “I dnt knw if anybody else got this feeling but Ankita understood ki saas has only come for Vicky and so she asked about herself to her mother. I wish Vicky’s mother was compassionate towards both of them… ,” a social media user said. “Iski saas onscreen itni khatarnak hai toh piche kaisi hogi,” asked another. “The way his mother was always asking her mother to shut up its disrespectful and I would never let it be both side there should be mutual respect,” a third user said.