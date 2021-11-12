VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details)

Shah Rukh Khan is currently looking for a new bodyguard for himself as his current one Ravi Singh is looking after Aryan Khan

The latest news suggests that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to join back the shoots of his upcoming projects, which was paused following Aryan Khan's arrest and his ongoing case.



Last month was very challenging for both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan because their son was nabbed and later arrested by the NCB from a cruise ship in an alleged drug case.

Even after being granted bail and spending more than 25 days in jail Aryan's life and his parents' lives have not gone back to normal. Aryan has to visit the NCB office in Mumbai weekly (Friday) as per the bail conditions imposed on him. ALSO READ: Sameer Wankhede part of Aryan Khan 'kidnapping plot', claims Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan is now looking for a new bodyguard for himself because his current one named Ravi Singh, who grabbed headlines for his role in the entire case last month, will be now protecting Aryan Khan whenever he goes in public.



Since Aryan’s arrest, the actor has been looking for a decent bodyguard for his son. He has concluded that rather than hiring a new person for Aryan, he will let his old and reliable bodyguard Ravi Singh be with his 23-year-old son, while Khan will take on a new bodyguard.



Ravi Singh has been working with the Khan family for more than ten years, and he is also the head of security. According to reports, Ravi Singh's annual salary is more than Rs 2.7 crore, which is around 23 lakhs per month.

