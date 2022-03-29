Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine invited to NATO summit on April 6-7, to be held in Brussels

    The conference will take place in Brussels. Georgia, Finland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have also been invited, according to the Kyiv Independent.

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 8:49 PM IST

    Ukraine has been invited to the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) meeting, which is set to take place on April 6-7. The conference will take place in Brussels. Georgia, Finland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have also been invited, according to the Kyiv Independent.

    Meanwhile, following the delegation-level meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Russian delegation announced plans for a "dramatic reduction in military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," as well as the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    According to Moscow's negotiators, after "serious" talks in Istanbul, Russia will "radically" limit its military operations in northern Ukraine, particularly near Kyiv. According to top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, the discussions were "serious debates," and Ukrainian ideas would be forwarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Meanwhile, the White House said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will contact European leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the current state of the war. The president will also speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the White House.

    More than a month has gone since Putin deployed tanks into Ukraine in an attempt to undermine or destabilise Kiev's democratic government. According to Zelenskyy, the war has already displaced over 10 million people and claimed the lives of an estimated 20,000 people.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 8:59 PM IST
