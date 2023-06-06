Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arnold Schwarzenegger shares painful memory of revealing his 'extra-marital affair' to Maria Shriver

    In the Netflix docuseries "Arnold," the 'Fubar' star recollected revealing to Maria Shriver the most painful reality that he had a child with their housekeeper during a couples counselling session.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is minutely just recalling all the details about the moment he revealed to his family his affair and that he cheated on Maria Shriver as he had a son with their housekeeper, which shattered his wife Maria.

    In the new Netflix docuseries titled Arnold, the 'Terminator' fame acclaimed Hollywood star opens up about his Hollywood career, his tenure as California governor and personal scandals that played a huge role in breaking up his entire family.

    At one point, Schwarzenegger recalled confessing to his wife, Maria Shriver and their kids that he had an affair with their housekeeper Mildred Baena and fathered a son, Joseph Baena, now 25, with her.

    Shedding more detailed insight on the entirely painful memory and incident, Arnold said, "Maria and I went to counselling once a week. And in one of the sessions, the counsellor said, I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph. And I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

    Telling the truth to Maria, Arnold said, "Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son. She got crushed because of that. I had an affair in ’96. In the beginning, I really did not know. I just started feeling the older he got, the more it became clear to me. Then it was just a matter of how do you keep this quiet. How do you keep this a secret?."

    He also shared about being hesitant. Dishing out more details, Arnold said, "I just feel reluctant talking about it because every time I do it opens up the wounds again." He added, "I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f--- up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone."

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
