Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love story shell out couple goals. However, the actor has often been trolled for dating Malaika who is elder than him in age. Here is how he deals with trolls.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's epic love story has proved that age is just a number when it comes to falling in love. Ever since they revealed to the world that they are in a relationship, they have been going strong and have been making headlines with their chemistry.

While their jodi is very adorable, there has been a section of netizens who has trolled the pair due to their huge age gap. Now in an interview, the actor has spoken about the huge age gap between him and Malaika.

The Gunday star, while talking to Masala.com, revealed, "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don't even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it's all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative."

Talking about Arjun, he had first tested COVID-19 positive in September 2020. He has now again tested positive for the second time. Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor have also been detected with COVID-19.

When Arjun had tested Covid positive back in September 2020, he had written a post where he said that it was his duty to inform his fans that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He had also said that he had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and would be under home quarantine. He also thanked his fans for their support and had said that during these extraordinary and unprecedented times, he has faith that all of humanity shall overcome this virus.

