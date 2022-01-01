  • Facebook
    After Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

    Mrunal Thakur, who will be debuting in Bollywood with 'Jersey', has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    The novel coronavirus cases in India is on a splurge in the country, with the most number of cases being registered in Maharashtra. The virus has once again struck the Hindi film industry as many actors from the fraternity have tested positive for the virus. The most recent case after actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani’s positive reports, is of Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also sealed Arjun Kapoor’s residence, following the positive report.

    The actor, who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, took to Instagram on Saturday to inform that she has been tested positive for the virus. She informed that she has mild symptoms, is under isolation and is taking good care of herself. For the past few days, Mrunal was busy with the promotions of Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: Did Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur, give him feedback on his kissing scenes in Jersey?

    Jersey was earlier up for a theatrical release on December 31. However, the makers of the film decided to push the release, fearing the rapid increase of Omicron cases in India. Jersey will also see Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor come back together onscreen after a long period of time.

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Not just Mrunal Thakur, but a hoard of actors have tested positive for the virus. The other celebrities who contracted the virus include Nora Fatehi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora, Sohail Khan’s wife Sohail Khan with their 10-year-old son, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor as well as Ranvir Shorey's son Haroon and many others. Television actors Nakuul Mehta and Arjun Bijlani also tested Covis-19 positive.

    Meanwhile, numerous states across the country have imposed Covid-19 restrictions, including the Mumbai police imposing section 144, two days before the New Year’s Eve after the megacity saw a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases.

