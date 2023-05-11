Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

According to recent news reports, Tom Cruise and Shakira might be the new and alleged Hollywood couple on the block. Know details on same.

After breaking up and separating from her ex-partner Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two children, we know Shakira recently shifted to Miami. The 'Waka Waka' singer is single and in no rush to date anyone. But it does not look like that.

Many global entertainment outlets have been talking incessantly about the 'Chikas Como Tu' singer Shakira's new romance rumours and a possibly alleged love story with the noted and famous Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police puts out notice against UK-based student; know details

It all started when the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise and Shakira got clicked and captured by the paparazzi hanging out and spending quality time with each other this weekend at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami.

In his quote to a globally renowned entertainment portal opening up on the Hollywood star's liking and fondness for Shakira, an anonymous source said, "He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry. Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom. Cruise is a nice-looking guy, and he is talented. And she isn’t taller than him."

Cruise, 60, is single. Shakira, 46, separated and broke up from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique, 36, last June amid allegations he was having an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Cruise is 5-foot-7, while the pop star is 5-foot-2. The source also informed that Cruise looked so taken aback by the pop diva that he allegedly sent her flowers.

Cruise has three children who are 30-year-old Isabella and 28-year-old Connor, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman and 17-year-old Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

ALSO READ: 'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH