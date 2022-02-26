  • Facebook
    Anupamaa: Is Vanraj planning on spoiling Anupamaa's birthday?

    Anupamaa and Varaj have an altercation at the office while Anuj decides to gift Anu the ring he had kept for all these years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    The Saturday episode of Anupamaa begins with Rupali Ganguli’s character Anupamaa telling Vanraj that even though he has everything in his life, he continues to be unhappy. She tells him that he remains unhappy because he wants to see people lose in life. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that despite the fact that Anuj has lost everything in life, he continues to be happy and this is what makes Vanraj insecure and unhappy.

    When Anupamaa says these things to Vanraj, she calls him by his name instead of ‘Mr Shah’ which shocks him to the core. Upon seeing him shocked, Anupamaa tells him that Vanraj should be thankful that she has not yet stooped to his level. An annoyed Vanraj asks Anupamaa for her reason to visit to which he tells him that she came to remind him that no matter what he does, he will not be able to win. Anupamaa asks Vanraaj if he feels insecure and scared, saying that he will continue to live in fear all his life.

    ALSO READ: Who is Anupama's real husband? Know Rupali Ganguly's love-story

    Anupamaa further tells Vanraj that the reason why Anuj took a back step was for Malvika. She then in a powerful tone asks him to "just wait and watch" which annoys Vanraj further, making him all the more furious. 

    A furious Vanraj then calls the office’s security in order to get Anupamaa thrown out of the office. The guards reply to Vanraj saying that if he wishes, he can fire them but they will not throw Anupamaa out. Upon hearing this, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that this is the respect Anuj has gained over the years which Vanraj will fail to seek all his life.

    Meanwhile, Anuj is waiting for Anupamaa and asks her why she came there to which she replies saying that had he been at her place, he would have done the same thing. When the two are leaving, Malvika sees them.

    Anuj also asks Anupamaa to consider his marriage proposal while saying "Mujhse shaadi karogi". Meanwhile, at the Shah house, everyone is packing birthday gifts for Anupamaa. Leela asks Bapuji as to why he is doing so much for Anupamaa’s birthday to which he says that this is for the first time in all these years that they will be celebrating her birthday.

    ALSO READ: After Vanraj belittles Anupamaa, Leela makes a shocking demand
     
    At the same time, Anuj has a small dream when takes out a ring from his cupboard that he had kept for Anupamaa. He imagines them getting married. Later, he decides to gift the ring to Anupamaa on his birthday.

    Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi’s production house Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Aneri Vajani,  Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and Paras Kalnawat others are starred in the show.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
