'Animal': Bobby Deol's trainer shares actor's diet plan says, 'Didn't consume sweets for four months'

While Ranbir Kapoor has received a lot of attention for his performance in the upcoming film 'Animal' trailer, his co-star Bobby Deol's rough and chiseled appearance has also received a lot of attention. Bobby's personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty disclosed the particular training routine Bobby used to get the look envisioned by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shetty stated that Sandeep wanted Bobby, who plays the villain, to have a body "broader than Ranbir."

Prajwal, who has been in charge of Bobby's training since his triumphant return in Salman Khan's 'Race 3' in 2017, claimed that Bobby abstained from sweets and worked hard for four months to get his current physique. He also discussed Bobby's dedication to a healthy diet and fitness routine.

Bobby Deol's diet

"The director had told me that in this film, Bobby should look wider and bigger than Ranbir," he explained. Bobby's physique needed to be more muscular and large. We followed these directions exactly. We worked so hard that his body fat percentage dropped to 12. His weight fluctuated between 85 and 90 despite his great body mass intake."

Sandeep's reaction to Bobby's body transformation

He went on to explain that Sandeep was really impressed with what they accomplished. "The director was ecstatic about Bobby's physical transformation. During the penultimate scene, he brought me over, showed it to me on screen, and said, 'You've done a great job on his physique; this is exactly what I envisioned.' "The accolades Bobby sir is receiving have brought me great joy," he stated. Bobby isn't a gourmand, but he had to give up sweets throughout training, according to him. "While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months," he went on to say.

'Animal'

'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on December 01, 2023.