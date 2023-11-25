Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Bobby Deol's trainer shares actor's diet plan says, 'Didn't consume sweets for four months'

    Bobby Deol's personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted Bobby, who plays the villain, to have a body "broader than Ranbir Kapoor."

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    While Ranbir Kapoor has received a lot of attention for his performance in the upcoming film 'Animal' trailer, his co-star Bobby Deol's rough and chiseled appearance has also received a lot of attention. Bobby's personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty disclosed the particular training routine Bobby used to get the look envisioned by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shetty stated that Sandeep wanted Bobby, who plays the villain, to have a body "broader than Ranbir."

    Prajwal, who has been in charge of Bobby's training since his triumphant return in Salman Khan's 'Race 3' in 2017, claimed that Bobby abstained from sweets and worked hard for four months to get his current physique. He also discussed Bobby's dedication to a healthy diet and fitness routine.

    Bobby Deol's diet 

    "The director had told me that in this film, Bobby should look wider and bigger than Ranbir," he explained. Bobby's physique needed to be more muscular and large. We followed these directions exactly. We worked so hard that his body fat percentage dropped to 12. His weight fluctuated between 85 and 90 despite his great body mass intake."

    Sandeep's reaction to Bobby's body transformation  

    He went on to explain that Sandeep was really impressed with what they accomplished. "The director was ecstatic about Bobby's physical transformation. During the penultimate scene, he brought me over, showed it to me on screen, and said, 'You've done a great job on his physique; this is exactly what I envisioned.' "The accolades Bobby sir is receiving have brought me great joy," he stated. Bobby isn't a gourmand, but he had to give up sweets throughout training, according to him. "While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months," he went on to say.

    'Animal'

    'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on December 01, 2023. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
    Vir Das' comedy show faces technical issues; fans praise him for "not walking out" on them like Trevor Noah SHG

    Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on THIS date, shares wedding invitation RKK

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read RKK

    IFFI 2023: Manoj Bajpayee talks about how independent cinema disappeared from OTT platforms RKK

    Tragic Karachi mall fire takes 11 lives, 35 injured rushed to hospital as rescue operation continues avv

    Tragic Karachi mall fire takes 11 lives, 35 injured rushed to hospital as rescue operation continues

    Grok AI chatbot is almost here Elon Musk reveals its launch date and who will get its access gcw

    Grok AI chatbot is almost here! Elon Musk reveals its launch date and who will get its access

    Vir Das' comedy show faces technical issues; fans praise him for "not walking out" on them like Trevor Noah SHG

    Indian origin yoga prodigy Ishwar continues his domination worldwide, wins gold in Europe avv

    'Pranjal Amar Rahe...' Bengaluru bids tearful adieu to Martyr Captain MV Pranjal vkp

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

