    Ananya Panday's unseen childhood video of 'smellful perfume' ad leaves Arjun Kapoor giggling - WATCH

    Ananya Panday recently dropped an unseen childhood video as she shoots for a 'smellful perfume' ad. The hilarious yet cutesy video left Arjun Kapoor and others in splits. This video post has gone VIRAL on Instagram and even Arjun Kapoor's reaction to the video is unmissable.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress is over the moon after the success of her latest release, Dream Girl 2, which co-starred Ayushmann Khurrana. While the actress is still in pursuit of carving her niche in the industry, whatever she does never goes unnoticed. The diva is also active on social networking sites and is needless a social media enthusiast.

    ALSO READ: Is Anushka Shetty, Prabhas' girlfriend? When Baahubali star accused Karan Johar of spreading rumours

    Ananya often keeps sharing her day-to-day life updates with her fans and followers. Apart from her acting, Ananya often makes it to the headlines with her cute and witty quirks. The actress dropped a super cutesy video from her childhood as she shot a smellful perfume ad, leaving her fans and followers in splits.

    Today, on October 12, Ananya Panday dropped a hilariously cute video from her childhood. In the video, little Ananya can be practising an ad shoot. She is sitting on a shelf with a container in her hand. Seemingly directed by her father, Chunky Panday, the actress is saying, "Welcome to an Ad, an ad that is about a perfume. This perfume is a very smellful perfume. It smells so beautiful, and it seems like a lotus smell…oh Rysuu (calls her sister, Rysa Panday)," as the video ends. Her mother, Bhavna Panday, behind the camera, could not resist her laughter at this cute act of her daughter.

    Ananya captioned the post, "An Ad (accompanied by face holding back emoticon)."

    The innocent post shared by Ananya left users laughing. After the post got posted and dropped on social media, reactions by Bollywood celebs started to pour in the comments section. While Arjun Kapoor and singer Lisa Mishra commented, "It is a very smellful perfume (Accompanied by face with tears of joy emoji)."

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

