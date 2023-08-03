Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

Ananya Panday, who was last featured in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently tweeted a number of pictures from her trip to Ibiza. The actress is enamoured with her trip to Spain, where she spent time with Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumoured couple was recently spotted together in Spain during a performance. Ananya shared the images and appeared to follow the Barbie fever craze by displaying her toned physique in a pink bikini. She gave her admirers a show with her stunning beach dress choices. Ananya Panday uploaded numerous images from her Ibiza holiday on Instagram a while back. The Liger actress noted in her post that she "took the pink theme too seriously." In the photos, Ananya flaunted her toned physique in a pink bikini like a beach babe. She smiled brightly as she posed on the Ibiza beach. Maheep Kapoor responded to her images by sending three red heart emoticons.

Fans were eager to respond when Ananya uploaded her vacation pictures in a pink bikini. "Nice click," one person wrote. looking stunning. A different person said, "Such a pretty girl." Another supporter simply said, "Prettiest," in their comment. Another fan said, "Looking so beautiful," as a fourth. One more person wrote, "Ananya looks cute in pink." Others were seen sending heart-eye and red heart emoticons. Heart Throb, a new song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was recently made public. Ranveer Singh was the star of the song, with cameos from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan.

The actress uploaded the song's complete version to her Instagram. Ananya shared the video and thanked Karan Johar for making it. She applauded Ranveer's dancing, saying, "No one does it like you," and added, "Thank you for this Karan, I love you." nanya Panday will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, meanwhile. In addition to this, the actress is currently working on the untitled follow-up to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane.

