Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

    Ananya Panday embraced the Barbie style as she flaunted her toned body in a pink bikini. The actress shared pictures from her trip to Ibiza on Instagram. Check it out!

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    Ananya Panday, who was last featured in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently tweeted a number of pictures from her trip to Ibiza. The actress is enamoured with her trip to Spain, where she spent time with Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumoured couple was recently spotted together in Spain during a performance. Ananya shared the images and appeared to follow the Barbie fever craze by displaying her toned physique in a pink bikini. She gave her admirers a show with her stunning beach dress choices. Ananya Panday uploaded numerous images from her Ibiza holiday on Instagram a while back. The Liger actress noted in her post that she "took the pink theme too seriously." In the photos, Ananya flaunted her toned physique in a pink bikini like a beach babe. She smiled brightly as she posed on the Ibiza beach. Maheep Kapoor responded to her images by sending three red heart emoticons. 

    Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

    Fans were eager to respond when Ananya uploaded her vacation pictures in a pink bikini. "Nice click," one person wrote. looking stunning. A different person said, "Such a pretty girl." Another supporter simply said, "Prettiest," in their comment. Another fan said, "Looking so beautiful," as a fourth. One more person wrote, "Ananya looks cute in pink." Others were seen sending heart-eye and red heart emoticons. Heart Throb, a new song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was recently made public. Ranveer Singh was the star of the song, with cameos from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan. 

    The actress uploaded the song's complete version to her Instagram. Ananya shared the video and thanked Karan Johar for making it. She applauded Ranveer's dancing, saying, "No one does it like you," and added, "Thank you for this Karan, I love you." nanya Panday will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, meanwhile. In addition to this, the actress is currently working on the untitled follow-up to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane.

    Also Read: Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty schools Prince Narula to behave himself

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

    Hair Care: 5 best benefits of using Argan Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 best benefits of using Argan Oil

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time MSW EAI

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time

    Anushka Sharmas face looks weird and scary claims fans, netizens; See photos ADC

    Anushka Sharma’s face looks weird and scary claims fans, netizens; See photos

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Virat Kohli's return journey from Caribbean to India on a charter flight raises concerns about carbon emission osf

    Virat Kohli's return journey from Caribbean to India on a charter flight raises concerns about carbon emission

    Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai ATG

    Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha ATG EAI

    Puri to Chandipur: 10 serene beaches of Odisha

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career osf

    Manoj Tiwary bids farewell to Cricket after stellar domestic career

    Medi-facials: 7 unique ways to pamper your Skin LMA

    Medi-facials: 7 unique ways to pamper your Skin

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon