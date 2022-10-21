Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official?

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together for the paps at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Has the rumoured couple announced that they are officially together? Read on to know more.

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official? drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali 2022 party has become the talk of the town. With the crème-de-la-cream marking attendance at his party, it clearly passed off as the ‘party of the year’. And why not? After all, you saw the best of Bollywood arriving at the venue in style. However, his Diwali party has grabbed the attention for one more reason. It saw two rumoured love birds (read Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday) posing together for the paparazzi.

    When Ananya Panday appeared in one of the seasons of ‘Koffee With Kara’, the show’s host Karan Johar dropped hints about her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured relationship. More fuel was added when Karan asked Ananya’s mom Bhavana about the same.

    Since then, gossip mills have been abuzz with rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a thing. While these were only rumours so far, looks like the two actors have, in a manner, dropped hints about something brewing between them.

    ALSO READ: SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday arrived for Manish Malhotra’s party around the same time. Although they reached the venue separately, the two did give some pictures to the paps as they posed together.

    It was for the first time that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were publicly seen together since the time rumours about them dating started doing rounds. Their appearance has once again fuelled rumours about their dating.

    Apart from his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur has also been in the headlines for his marriage. Recently, Varun Dhawan’s mother reportedly said that she will find a life partner for the ‘Malang’ actor.

    ALSO READ: ‘Thank God’ actor Rakul Preet Singh sets Diwali vibe in yellow saree with strappy blouse

    While a lot is being said in the media about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, and their rumoured relationship, neither of the actors have officially confirmed their relationship status yet.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release RBA

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Recent Stories

    Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse gcw

    Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25 - adt

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30 AJR

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

    Meta likely to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well Report gcw

    Meta likely to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well: Report

    football epl chelsea vs man united Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum Here's how Sir Alex Ferguson might have dealt with situation snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum at Man United: Here's how Sir Alex Ferguson might have dealt with situation

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon