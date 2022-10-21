Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together for the paps at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Has the rumoured couple announced that they are officially together? Read on to know more.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali 2022 party has become the talk of the town. With the crème-de-la-cream marking attendance at his party, it clearly passed off as the ‘party of the year’. And why not? After all, you saw the best of Bollywood arriving at the venue in style. However, his Diwali party has grabbed the attention for one more reason. It saw two rumoured love birds (read Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday) posing together for the paparazzi.

When Ananya Panday appeared in one of the seasons of ‘Koffee With Kara’, the show’s host Karan Johar dropped hints about her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured relationship. More fuel was added when Karan asked Ananya’s mom Bhavana about the same.

Since then, gossip mills have been abuzz with rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a thing. While these were only rumours so far, looks like the two actors have, in a manner, dropped hints about something brewing between them.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday arrived for Manish Malhotra’s party around the same time. Although they reached the venue separately, the two did give some pictures to the paps as they posed together.

It was for the first time that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were publicly seen together since the time rumours about them dating started doing rounds. Their appearance has once again fuelled rumours about their dating.

Apart from his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur has also been in the headlines for his marriage. Recently, Varun Dhawan’s mother reportedly said that she will find a life partner for the ‘Malang’ actor.

While a lot is being said in the media about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, and their rumoured relationship, neither of the actors have officially confirmed their relationship status yet.