Amul Topical’s new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘Pardes mein Swades ka effect’

Amul cartoons are one of the most favourite ones of us Indians. In its most recent post, the brand has featured actor Shah Rukh Khan for his sweet gesture of sending a gift for his Egyptian fan.

Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who has his fan following across continents. The actor, who is fondly known as Bollywood’s King Khan, is loved by billions across the globe Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had set out autographed pictures of his to an Egyptian fan who helped an Indian professor. Amul India, who is known for its creative cartoons on just every topic, did not miss out on the opportunity to create a cartoon on this sweet gesture of SRK.

On Monday, Amul Topical released it new cartoon which was basically a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan for his kind gesture towards his fan. In its cartoon, it showed SRK’s Amul version of caricature at one side, holding a picture of himself, and the Indian professor on the other side in the backdrop of pyramids. The photograph that SRK’s holding in it has “with love” written over it. The image was captioned with ‘Pardes Mein Swades ka efftect’, hinting at SRK’s charm in foreign countries. Interestingly, SRK played the lead in both the films – Pardes and Swades.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had sent out signed photographs of him to an Egyptian fan who helped Ashwini Deshpande, an Indian professor. The fan, an Egyptian travel agent, had booked tickets for Ashwini without any advance payment since she belonged to India, and he was a huge fan of SRK. Ashwini had written about this episode previously, saying that the Egyptian man would really be happy if SRK could send him his pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan, being the generous actor that he is, obliged the fan’s request and sent him autographed pictures with a small message of ‘Thank you’ for helping his fellow Indian.

