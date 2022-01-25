  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amul Topical’s new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘Pardes mein Swades ka effect’

    Amul cartoons are one of the most favourite ones of us Indians. In its most recent post, the brand has featured actor Shah Rukh Khan for his sweet gesture of sending a gift for his Egyptian fan.

    Amul Topical new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his Pardes mein Swades ka effect drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 2:37 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who has his fan following across continents. The actor, who is fondly known as Bollywood’s King Khan, is loved by billions across the globe Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had set out autographed pictures of his to an Egyptian fan who helped an Indian professor. Amul India, who is known for its creative cartoons on just every topic, did not miss out on the opportunity to create a cartoon on this sweet gesture of SRK.

    On Monday, Amul Topical released it new cartoon which was basically a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan for his kind gesture towards his fan. In its cartoon, it showed SRK’s Amul version of caricature at one side, holding a picture of himself, and the Indian professor on the other side in the backdrop of pyramids. The photograph that SRK’s holding in it has “with love” written over it. The image was captioned with ‘Pardes Mein Swades ka efftect’, hinting at SRK’s charm in foreign countries. Interestingly, SRK played the lead in both the films – Pardes and Swades.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan surprises Egyptian fan with gifts for helping Indian professor; check out pics

    Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had sent out signed photographs of him to an Egyptian fan who helped Ashwini Deshpande, an Indian professor. The fan, an Egyptian travel agent, had booked tickets for Ashwini without any advance payment since she belonged to India, and he was a huge fan of SRK. Ashwini had written about this episode previously, saying that the Egyptian man would really be happy if SRK could send him his pictures.

    Shah Rukh Khan, being the generous actor that he is, obliged the fan’s request and sent him autographed pictures with a small message of ‘Thank you’ for helping his fellow Indian.

    ALSO READ: Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s residence arrested in Jabalpur

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 2:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar drb

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

    Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan This Jammu and Kashmir cop Jai Hind rap will give you goosebumps watch drb

    Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan: This Jammu and Kashmir cop’s ‘Jai Hind’ rap will give you goosebumps; watch

    Bahubali Before The Beginning: Netflix shelves the Rs 150 crore film drb

    Bahubali: Before The Beginning: Netflix shelves the Rs 150 crore film

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar drb

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

    Hunarbaaz Desh ki Shaan This Jammu and Kashmir cop Jai Hind rap will give you goosebumps watch drb

    Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan: This Jammu and Kashmir cop’s ‘Jai Hind’ rap will give you goosebumps; watch

    Delhi records 5760 new COVD cases Mumbai registers significant dip with 1857 infections gcw

    Delhi records 5,760 new COVD cases, Mumbai registers significant dip with 1,857 infections

    Delhi govt reduces number of dry days to 3 from 21 under new excise policy gcw

    Delhi govt reduces number of dry days to 3 from 21 under new excise policy

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon