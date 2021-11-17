KBC: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, is reminded of wife Jaya Bachchan [VIDEO]

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be interesting because of the presence of Rani Mukerji. The actress reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his wife, Jaya. Here's what had happened.

The entire cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh will be seen in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. It looks like the Shaandaar Shukravaar will become interesting. The makers of the show released a special promo today morning.

Siddhant was seeing paying respect to Amitabh Bachchan with a unique rap. He called Big B sabke baap (everyone's father). Rani was then seen entering the stage with Saif and had complained that they were locked inside a room by Siddhant and Sharvari. Rani and Saif were then seen doing a slow dance on the title track of their song Hum Tum. Amitabh then played a game and asked that who gets angry the most? Rani took a play card and answered that every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere.

It looks like Amitabh was reminded of his wife Jaya Bachchan, as he said, "No more questions". For the unversed, Jaya's maiden surname was Bhaduri. She is also a Bengali. It is interesting to note that Amitabh had played the role of Joint Commissioner of Police Dashrath Singh's role in the original Bunty Aur Babli (2005). He is seen chasing the con couple. His son Abhishek Bachchan had played the role of Bunty in the original film.

The trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 shows that Rani and Saif had bid adieu to the time when they used to con people, but it looks like their past comes back to the present to give them a nightmare. They are again accused of conning people. But hold on, there is a new twist. This time Rani and Saif are back to take revenge from the new Bunty Aur Babli in town essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, who are conning people by using their brand names.