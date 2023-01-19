Alia Bhatt Vs Ranbir Kapoor: The couple will clash with their upcoming films 'Heart of Stone' and 'Animal

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, will be released on August 11, the same day as Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal which features Rashmika Mandanna.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear to be crashing with their next movies, Heart of Stone and Animal, respectively. The actress will make her Hollywood debut in the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

On Wednesday, Alia uploaded a video with fresh stills from the flick and the release date. The film will be released on August 11, 2018, the same day as Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in charge of the direction.

However, there will be no box office clash because Alia's film will be released on Netflix while Ranbir's will be released theatrically. Animal is also said to compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Animal also stars Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol, so it should be intriguing. Aside from the celebrity pair, we may also witness a battle between the Deol brothers.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently photographed together at a press event. This was their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Raha in November of last year. After dating for nearly four years, the pair married in April.

Alia Bhatt will appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in addition to Heart of Stone. Ranveer Singh co-stars in the flick. Aside from them, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play important parts in the film. It will be available on April 28th of this year.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, is set to be released on March 8 of this year.