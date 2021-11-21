IFFI Goa: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh create dhamaka at opening ceremony (Video + Pictures)

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) started its 52nd edition in Goa with amazing performances by Bollywood big stars including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) started last night with an electrifying performance by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and more. Salman Khan set the stage on fire with his dhamakedar performance on ‘Hudd Hudd Dabangg’ song. He also danced on some of his most popular dance numbers at the ceremony.

Salman Khan looked handsome in a funky jacket and distressed black denim. The event took place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium hosted by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

Actress Shraddha danced to a medley of songs, including Kar Har Maidan Fateh and Badal Pe Paon Hain. Popular star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza promoted regional cinema and danced to Marathi songs. Ranveer Singh was also seen giving an electrifying performance at the opening too.

Several national and international delegates attended the opening ceremony of IFFI 2021. The nine-day festival will be conducted in a hybrid format – virtual and physical – until November 28. The function was also attended by politicians such as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai. Film personalities like Resul Pookutty, Prasoon Joshi, Mouni Roy, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Parineeti Chopra attended the event.

IFFI will feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section. The festival will have about 12 world premieres, about seven international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and about 64 India premieres.

