Alia Bhatt opens up on shooting for 'Tum Kya Mile' four months after Raha's delivery - WATCH

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films whose release is massively being waited for by the die-hard fans and cinema lovers who have longed to see Ranveer Alia together on screens after Gully Boy. In a viral YouTube video dropped by the makers of the Tum Kya Mile with the behind-the-scenes making of the song, Alia Bhatt revealed how she shot for hit song Tum Kya Mile just four months after birthing her daughter Raha.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh fandom are in for a spectacular and mesmerizing visual treat after the first song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released recently. The song teaser has already created a much-needed buzz among the audiences and levelled up the excitement and zeal among all the netizens on social media. Now makers of the film, Dharma Productions and Karan Johar, have finally posted a video of the behind-the-scenes revealing the amount of effort, hardwork, sleepless nights, relentless preparation and creativity that went into getting this bewitching and croon-worthy track to life on the screens.

    But there is a surprising and huge revelation that actress Alia Bhatt has made in this video. Does anyone know this song was filmed and shot in snow-clad locales and, with picturesque backdrops, only four months after Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha? Yes, you are reading it right. A month after the birth of Raha, we witnessed Alia Bhatt back to the gym to get back into shape. In the behind-the-scenes video of Tum Kya Mile, Alia Bhatt has finally opened up on being so glad and joyful to see the song turning out so beautiful with the flavour of romance and love on the screens in only four months of having Raha.

    From the dreamy chiffon saree to dancing in the snow, the song has all features of late prominent filmmaker Yash Chopra's romantic films. Alia looks pretty and dazzling in stunning colour combinations of sarees. The making video of the romantic song Tum Kya Mile takes the audience deep inside the world of the song, delving much deeper into the creative process behind the song’s choreography, music composition, and overall visual aesthetics. The crackling and sensual on-screen chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is noticeable, as they beautifully bring their characters to life through smooth and graceful dance moves and expressions.

