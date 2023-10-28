Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt finds elder sister Shaheen's dinner idea to be 'hot'; their conversation is adorable

    Alia Bhatt shares a screengrab of her chat with sister Shaheen Bhatt. You will love it. It is what they talked about. Alia and Shaheen were having a cute discussion about what to have for dinner. At this point, Shaheen gave her a yummy dinner food idea, which Alia found as 'hot.'

    Alia Bhatt finds elder sister Shaheen's dinner idea to be 'hot'; their conversation is adorable vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. There is no doubt about it. On Friday night, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to her Instagram stories and revealed that sometimes they even seek suggestions regarding their meals from each other. Alia dropped a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Shaheen in which she was telling her sister that even though she was ‘trying to think’ what to eat for dinner, she could not decide anything.

    ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University

    When Alia wondered if she should eat poha, Shaheed replied to Alia. Shaheen said, "You will eat it also and be like not worth it." She then suggested Alia should have dahi chawal and aloo fry. The actress loved the suggestion and dinner idea and called it hot.

    Alia and Shaheen share a great bond and are often spotted together. Recently, when Alia won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note appreciating her sister. "Bursting with more pride than I knew I could feel. This moment represents more than professional success. It is a reflection of your values and every hard-won quality that makes you who you are @aliaabhatt," she wrote. Later, Alia also reacted to the post of Shaheen and commented, "What would I have done without you."

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on her upcoming movie titled Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film was officially announced in September this year. Alia is not just playing the lead in the film but is also producing it. Recently, the 30-year-old actress talked about Jigra and revealed that the film is a story of ‘courage, passion and determination’.

    ALSO READ: Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University vma

    Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University

    Fifth Global Taj Film Festival to shine spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's rising film industry SHG

    Fifth Global Taj Film Festival to shine spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's rising film industry

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH] ATG

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out rkn

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read ATG

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh calls for umpiring rule change after Pakistan's loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh calls for umpiring rule change after Pakistan's loss to South Africa

    Kerala Day 2023: 7 best budget-friendly restaurants in Kerala rkn eai

    Kerala Day 2023: 7 best budget-friendly restaurants in Kerala

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Sutak time and when to watch it in India ATG EAI

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Sutak time and when to watch it in India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's candid assessment of crucial DRS decision in the clash against South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's candid assessment of crucial DRS decision in the clash against South Africa

    Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University vma

    Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon