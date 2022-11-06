Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt calls her baby 'magical girl'; actress share photo on her Instagram-check out

    Alia and Ranbir just welcomed their baby child in Girgaon's HN Reliance Foundation hospital. The pair has now made a formal social media announcement; take a look

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    The couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who wed in April of this year, just welcomed their first daughter. In June, the couple made their first pregnancy public. Alia, who is presently being cared for at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, announced the birth of her and Ranbir's child on social media. 

    Alia Bhatt posted a kind message to her admirers on her Instagram story. An image of a lion, lioness, and their cub and wrote,“And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl; fans say 'Lakshmi has arrived'

     


    Earlier this morning, the power couple was spotted leaving for the hospital. Outside the hospital, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were also sighted. The family is overjoyed as they welcome their new addition. Alia gave birth to her child at 12:05 PM. 

    Fans can't wait to catch a peek of Alia and Ranbir's baby. They have been showing junior Kapoor a lot of affection. On social media, they can be seen congratulating the couple on the birth of their daughter.

    One of the social media users wrote, "OMG MASHAALLAH." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir's dream came true." One of the comments also read, "So lakshmi has finally arrived ... Congratulations." Others were seen calling her 'baby Shanaya' while referring to Alia's character from Student of the Year.

    Fans, friends and family members flooded Alia’s post with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess,” actor and new mommy Sonam Kapoor wrote. Their ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Mouni Roy penned, “Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel.”

    Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ god bless all three of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ biggest hug ever." Kapil Sharma said, "Congratulations mummy papa 🤗❤️this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with 😇 lots of love to little princess 😍god bless your beautiful family 😇🙏". Shweta Bachchan also wished, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always. ♥️♥️♥️"

    On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last featured in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra before to the birth of their child. At the box office, the movie was a big success. The pair will then appear in Brahmastra 2. 

    Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery? 

    In addition, Alia holds the roles of Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan's Next with Shraddha Kapoor in the works.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
