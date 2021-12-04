Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: 5 reasons why you should watch the film

We have cited down few reasons why you should watch Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap. The film has been directed by Milan Luthria while ity has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid Nadiadwala's romantic musical film Tadap has been released, and it has become the talk of the town, as all the critics are showing it love. The love tale has been grabbing the limelight because of the thrills, drama, entertainment and romantic peg in the movie. The plot of the story is amazing and treats the audience with an intense relationship based story. One should not miss this exceptional story because of Pritam's music, which is one of the major highlights.

Here are other reasons why you should watch Tadap:

1) Sajid Nadiadwala's storyline

Sajid is known for delivering strong and hard-hitting content. Tadap is unique too. His last film Housefull had received good views. He had also got a national award for Chhichhore. After launching newcomers Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, he has another actor Ahan who looks promising. It will be no surprise if he comes out as a star.

2) Good performance by Ahan Shetty

The debut actor plays an intense role which is killing. His character speaks volumes about the film.

3) Tara's role

The teaser itself gave excitement when one got to know about Tara's role. Her mysterious character Ramisa has a different shade which makes the film interesting to watch on the big screen.

4) Ahan-Tara's jodi

Ahan and Tara as a pair has already created a stir on social media, since the day the film was announced. The good chemistry between the stars is something that creates couple goals. It looks like a not typical love story between the duo.

5) Music track by Pritam

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap features the biggest hit album of 2021. Pritam's music will remind you of your ex-love and will twist you emotionally. Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tere Siva Jag Mein are the top songs. Now are you excited to watch the movie? Let us know about the same.