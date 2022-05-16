Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India

    The trailer for Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie is now out. The teaser teases a visually stunning drama centred on Rakshit's character Dharma and his dog Charlie.
     

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 16, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Rakshit Shetty's next film is 777 Charlie, which will be released in theatres on June 10. The story revolves around Rakshit's character Dharma and his dog Charlie. The trailer for 777 Charlie was released recently, and it seems that the film will be an artistically attractive drama.

    The 777 Charlie theatrical trailer is now available. The trailer's technical sophistication is the first thing that catches the eye. The mainstays are the beautiful images and the deep background soundtrack. The trailers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam will be unveiled concurrently by celebrities from the respective film industries.

    The Tamil trailer will be launched by Dhanush, while the Malayalam version will be launched by Nibin Paul, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Antony Vegheese, and Arjun Ashokan. The Telugu version will be launched by Victory Venkatesh, renowned actress Sai Pallavi, Manchu Lakshmi, and Rana Daggubati.

    Also Read: Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out

    The debut of the Hindi version will also feature a Bollywood celebrity, although the film crew has not yet announced their intentions. All celebs will share the trailer on their social media networks.

    Following the success of KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada cinema industry and fans are anticipating Charlie 777's pan-India popularity. According to director Kiran Raj, the trailer debut for the film is being organised in a big way. The teaser launch was also supposed to be a big deal. According to him, the trailer would be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

    In Hindi, the film is being distributed through the reputable brand UFO, which has raised hopes. Rakshit is recognised for his Kannada cinema ventures and hopes to make his pan-India debut with this film. The film's principal 'USP' is the narrative of a dog.

    Also Read: Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post

    Reputable cinema celebrities from all around the country have praised the film's teaser. Rana Daggubati, the actor and producer of Baahubali, is releasing the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, with Karthik Subbaraju in Tamil and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam.

    Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, and Sangeetha Sringeri are among the cast members. The film was directed by Kiran Raj, and Rakshit produced it under his own brand. Nobin Paul created the film's music and background score.

