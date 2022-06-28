Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt calls out reports on project delays amidst her pregnancy, says 'we still live in a patriarchal worl

    Alia Bhatt has reacted to reports that claimed she will take rest upon returning to the country. The actress had announced her pregnancy on Monday via social media post.

    Alia Bhatt calls out reports on project delays amidst her pregnancy says we still live in a patriarchal world drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 28, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors that the Hindi film industry boasts of. She is one of those actors who have slammed the nepotism debate multiple times with her acting which has made her one of the best in the industry. Over these years, she hasn’t only grown as an actor but also a person who comes with wit, a sense of humour and of course, the sass!

    On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her social media accounts to announce that she is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child. The news spread joy across the industry and her fans alike. While congratulatory messages continued to pour on her social media, there were also reports that claimed about Alia taking “rest” from her projects amidst her pregnancy. At the same time, the reports also claimed that Ranbir Kapoor will b flying to the United Kingdom where the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor is presently filming for her Hollywood debut, to get her back home.

    ALSO READ: Amidst pregnancy news, Alia Bhatt changes display pic, fans ask if it’s from when Ranbir Kapoor proposed

    Amidst this, Alia Bhatt called out these reports with strong words while signing out with a sassy line. Reacting to claims that she will be taking “rest” after her ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot, Alia wrote on her Instagram story: “Meanwhile we still love in some peoples heads we still love in some patriarchal world .. fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!!!”

    “No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me .. my shot is ready ✌️ (sic),” Ali Bhatt further wrote in the post, also calling out claims of Ranbir Kapoor might fly to the UK to bring her home.

    Alia Bhatt calls out reports on project delays amidst her pregnancy says we still live in a patriarchal world drb

    (Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

    ALSO READ: Shamshera Trailer Out: 7 reasons why you should watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film

    Recently, Alia Bhatt’s co-star from Jee Le Zara, Priyanka Chopra had also called out an international media report that addressed her as “Nick Jonas’s wife” and not by her own identity.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is presently filming for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, apart from Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Apart from these two projects, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 7:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Recent Stories

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM, will take oath at 7:30 pm today

    Hot pictures alert Uorfi Javed belts out sexiness in tube top tiny skirt drb

    Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here - adt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon