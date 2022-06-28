Alia Bhatt calls out reports on project delays amidst her pregnancy, says 'we still live in a patriarchal worl

Alia Bhatt has reacted to reports that claimed she will take rest upon returning to the country. The actress had announced her pregnancy on Monday via social media post.

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors that the Hindi film industry boasts of. She is one of those actors who have slammed the nepotism debate multiple times with her acting which has made her one of the best in the industry. Over these years, she hasn’t only grown as an actor but also a person who comes with wit, a sense of humour and of course, the sass!

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her social media accounts to announce that she is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child. The news spread joy across the industry and her fans alike. While congratulatory messages continued to pour on her social media, there were also reports that claimed about Alia taking “rest” from her projects amidst her pregnancy. At the same time, the reports also claimed that Ranbir Kapoor will b flying to the United Kingdom where the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor is presently filming for her Hollywood debut, to get her back home.

Amidst this, Alia Bhatt called out these reports with strong words while signing out with a sassy line. Reacting to claims that she will be taking “rest” after her ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot, Alia wrote on her Instagram story: “Meanwhile we still love in some peoples heads we still love in some patriarchal world .. fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!!!”

“No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me .. my shot is ready ✌️ (sic),” Ali Bhatt further wrote in the post, also calling out claims of Ranbir Kapoor might fly to the UK to bring her home.

(Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s co-star from Jee Le Zara, Priyanka Chopra had also called out an international media report that addressed her as “Nick Jonas’s wife” and not by her own identity.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is presently filming for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, apart from Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Apart from these two projects, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.