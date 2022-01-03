After Nakuul Mehta, did his 11-month-old son Sufi get COVID 19?

Covid-19 cases have been going up in Mumbai. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta contracted the virus on December 23. Now, his 11-month-old son Sufi has also tested Covid positive. His condition had deteriorated, and so he had to be admitted to the hospital.

Nakuul's wife Jankee took to her social media handle to pen an emotional note for her son. She wrote about her son fighting bravely in the ICU. In the note, she mentioned that her son got the symptoms of Coronavirus two weeks ago. This was around the same time she and her husband had tested positive.

"What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?" Jankee wrote.

Previously Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans and well-wishers about contracting the deadly virus. In the photos posted by the actor, he was seen watching some web show. In the other photos, the actor was also seen eating home-cooked food and consuming medicines to beat the virus.

The caption written by the actor was, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome".

On the work front, the actor is playing the role of Ram in Bade Acche Lagte 2, while Disha Parmar is essaying the role of Priya. Since its inception, the show has been capturing everyone's mind due to the plot, which is very similar to the original season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

