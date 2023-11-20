After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he said

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had earlier got a warning against watching ICC World Cup 2023 final after he said that the Indian cricket team always wins when he doesn't attend or watch the match.

When Amitabh Bachchan stated on social media that Team India usually wins when he doesn't watch their games, cricket enthusiasts warned the ardent fan to stay away from the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. His post was made just hours after India's World Cup semifinal victory over New Zealand. However, Team India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final on Sunday devastated billions of supporters. Amitabh's most recent message has gone viral on the internet amid the setback.

Just a few minutes before Team India's loss, Amitabh had taken to his official X account and wrote in Hindi, "Kuch bhi toh nahi (Nothing at all)."

Also Read: Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

One netizen commented on Big B's post, "You had said that whenever you watch a match, the team loses, then you did not want to take risks in the World Cup." Another one said, "You watched the match and now India has lost."

Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn intervened to lift Team India's morale following the World Cup defeat. Kajol posted a photo of Team India on her Instagram stories during the National Anthem performance. She wrote, “Haarkar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai. Well played Team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup. #WorldCupFinal"

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Team India along with a short note. She wrote on Instagram, "Only Love and Respect. Team India tuff battle but well played." While Vicky wrote: "Still the best team out there. The skill and the character, grit and grace shown by Team India in this CWC has been phenomenal. Forever proud of you guys!"

Also Read: Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

Virat Kohli played brilliantly both in this match and in the competition. During the World Cup championship game, the cricket player scored fifty runs. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's records for the most centuries in this event. Virat hit a tonne and created history in the semi-final match against New Zealand. In the history of ODI cricket, he became the only player to reach 50 hundreds. Virat's outstanding performance earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.