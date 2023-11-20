Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he said

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had earlier got a warning against watching ICC World Cup 2023 final after he said that the Indian cricket team always wins when he doesn't attend or watch the match.

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he has written RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    When Amitabh Bachchan stated on social media that Team India usually wins when he doesn't watch their games, cricket enthusiasts warned the ardent fan to stay away from the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. His post was made just hours after India's World Cup semifinal victory over New Zealand. However, Team India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final on Sunday devastated billions of supporters. Amitabh's most recent message has gone viral on the internet amid the setback.

    Just a few minutes before Team India's loss, Amitabh had taken to his official X account and wrote in Hindi, "Kuch bhi toh nahi (Nothing at all)."

    Also Read: Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

    One netizen commented on Big B's post, "You had said that whenever you watch a match, the team loses, then you did not want to take risks in the World Cup." Another one said, "You watched the match and now India has lost."

    Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn intervened to lift Team India's morale following the World Cup defeat. Kajol posted a photo of Team India on her Instagram stories during the National Anthem performance. She wrote, “Haarkar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai. Well played Team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup. #WorldCupFinal"

    Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Team India along with a short note. She wrote on Instagram, "Only Love and Respect. Team India tuff battle but well played." While Vicky wrote: "Still the best team out there. The skill and the character, grit and grace shown by Team India in this CWC has been phenomenal. Forever proud of you guys!"

    Also Read: Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

    Virat Kohli played brilliantly both in this match and in the competition. During the World Cup championship game, the cricket player scored fifty runs. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's records for the most centuries in this event. Virat hit a tonne and created history in the semi-final match against New Zealand. In the history of ODI cricket, he became the only player to reach 50 hundreds. Virat's outstanding performance earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend anr

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend [WATCH]

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting" SHG

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting"

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack SHG

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding rkn

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding

    Israel shares video of kidnapped hostages at Gaza main hospital finds new tunnel WATCH gcw

    Israel shares video of kidnapped hostages at Gaza's main hospital (WATCH)

    Column Challenging stereotypes for men, amidst institutionalized neglect

    View: Challenging stereotypes for men amid institutionalized neglect

    kerala news live 20 november 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival RKK

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon