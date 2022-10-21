Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court

    In the 2017 actress assault case involving Malayalam actor Dileep, the Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed the plea filed by the survivor seeking change in the trial court.

    The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case which has Malayalam actor Dileep as one of the 10 accused. The survivor had moved the SC, seeking change in the trial court to another lower court which is hearing the matter. 

    Previously, the survivor had filed a petition with the Kerala High Court, seeking a change in the trial court that was hearing the matter after the trial began in 2020. She claimed that if the trial court was not changed, she would not be able to seek justice; she alleged that Dileep, the eighth of the 10 accused, held close relations with the trial judge -- Honey M Varghese and her husband.

    After the Kerala High Court dismissed the victim’s plea on September 22, she moved to the Apex court for the same. However, the Supreme Court also, on Friday, dismissed her petition.

    The bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar which was hearing the matter said that the Kerala High Court has already delivered its verdict on the issue. Dismissing the petitioner's submissions, the HC had on September 22 held that the court was of the view that the apprehension of the actress in possible interference with the fair trial was not justified. Apart from the plea seeking a change of the trial court, the Kerala High Court had also dismissed the plea of the victim appealing to not publish the details of the order.

    Through the plea, the victim had alleged that were many instances where the Special Public Prosecutor could not proceed with the case and that there were repeated and persistent attempts on the part of Dileep to influence and intimidate the witnesses.

    The victim, an actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu film industries, was allegedly kidnapped and molested on February 17, 2017, inside her car for two hours. She alleged that the accused forced themselves into the vehicle in which she was abducted that night, adding that they later escaped into a busy area. Per the prosecution, the accused had also filmed the entire act to blackmail the actress.

